Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Indonesia's Mount Soputan erupts on tsunami-hit island

Sulawesi Indonesia's Mount Soputan erupts on tsunami-hit island

The state disaster agency warned people to stay at least four kilometres (two and a half miles) away but said there was no need to evacuate for the time being.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mount Soputan volcano spewed ash 4,000 metres into the air play

Mount Soputan volcano spewed ash 4,000 metres into the air

(Indonesia's National Disaster Agency/AFP)

Indonesia's Mount Soputan volcano on the quake-and tsunami-hit island of Sulawesi erupted Wednesday, spewing volcanic ash 4,000 metres into the air.

The state disaster agency warned people to stay at least four kilometres (two and a half miles) away but said there was no need to evacuate for the time being.

Images showed an eruption visible for miles around, with a cloud of ash climbing in a large vertical column with a mushroom-shaped top.

Soputan is around 1,000 kilometres from the town of Palu where a 7.5 magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami that lashed the coastline killing almost 1,400 people.

Indonesia is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a vast zone of geological instability where the collision of tectonic plates causes frequent quakes and major volcanic activity.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cameroon's Anglophone Crisis Why 2 English-speaking regions are at war...bullet
2 Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini Prime Minister of eSwatini diesbullet
3 In Slovakia Fourth person charged in journalist's murderbullet

Related Articles

Facebook Indonesians turn to social network in desperate hunt for loved ones
In Indonesia Frenchman busted with drugs haul: police
In Indonesia Air traffic controller hailed as quake hero
In Indonesia Reunited couple a rare ray of hope in quake zone
In Indonesia Distraught citizens in grim search for family members
Quake, Tsunami Aftermath Day-long waits, frustration mark Indonesians' petrol quest
In Indonesia Crumpled hotel becomes focus in rescue effort
Indonesian Desperate quake-hit country turn to looting
In Indonesia Dozens of students found dead as rescue ramps up
In Indonesia Tsunami worsened by shape of Palu bay: scientists

World

Thousands of tourists descended on Thailand's Maya Bay each day before the ban
In Thailand Thai bay made famous in 'The Beach' shut indefinitely
Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had sought to assuage concerns over the budget by vowing to speed up efforts to reduce public debt
Italy Country to bow to Brussels, cut deficit targets: reports
The guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur in the South China Sea
US-China Amid trade spat, military tensions soar between both nations
Faid had been serving a 25-year term over a botched 2010 heist in which a policewoman was killed
Redoine Faid Helicopter jailbreak gangster arrested in France
X
Advertisement