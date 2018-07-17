Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

India's top court demands government act to stop lynchings

Fake News India's top court demands government act to stop lynchings caused by false information

The Supreme Court Tuesday condemned the lynchings and asked states to take "preventive, punitive and remedial" measures to curb the trend.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Efforts to curb the spate of lynchings in India have had limited success so far play

Efforts to curb the spate of lynchings in India have had limited success so far

(AFP/File)

India's Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the government to enact a new law and stem what it called "horrendous acts" of lynching, after some 22 people were killed by mobs this year.

Since February the country has seen a spate of mob lynchings, often in isolated areas where outsiders have been accused of child kidnapping and other crimes following fake rumours spread via WhatsApp.

The latest incident saw a Google engineer killed in a mob attack last week in the southern state of Karnataka and five people were lynched in neighbouring Maharashtra on July 1.

Separately, fatal attacks have also been carried out on Muslims by so-called "cow protection" groups who roam highways inspecting livestock trucks. Cows are considered sacred by the the majority Hindu community.

The Supreme Court Tuesday condemned the lynchings and asked states to take "preventive, punitive and remedial" measures to curb the trend.

"Horrendous acts of mobocracy cannot be allowed to become a new norm. It has to be curbed with an iron hand," observed a bench headed by India's chief justice Dipak Misra.

The parliament must make a law to deal with lynchings and punish offenders, it said.

"No citizen can take law into his hands or become a law onto himself," the court ruled.

Lynchings based on misjudgement or malicious information are not a new phenomenon in India. But the spread of smartphones and internet access in the country's poorest and most isolated areas has exacerbated the problem.

Indian authorities have recently launched awareness campaigns and imposed internet blackouts but the measures have had limited success so far.

The government has also taken WhatsApp to task for the "irresponsible and explosive messages" being shared among its 200 million Indian users -- the company's largest market.

WhatsApp, which said it was "horrified" by the violence in India, has introduced new features to help users identify messages that have been forwarded as opposed to written by someone they know.

Tehseen Poonawala, a social rights activist who had petitioned the court over lynchings, welcomed the court's latest order.

"We hope this (law against lynching) becomes a reality. Such a law is really needed in the country," he told reporters.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Albania Steeped in history but crumbling, Albania's 'slanted city'bullet
2 Macron French President basks in World Cup glow, hoping to capture...bullet
3 Stormy Daniels Lawyer for porn star says she was arrestedbullet

Related Articles

Trump Before President, the long history of fake news
False Information Fake news: The media industry strikes back
WhatsApp Messaging app offers tips to spot fake news after India murders
Fake News The online battle for the truth
Tusk Calling EU a US foe is 'fake news': EU President barb at Trump
Politics Africa's oldest president is seeking re-election at the age of 85
Trump President doubles up as most followed world leader on Twitter
Ekiti Election Fayose's N1.3B fraud case with the EFCC explained
Nicolas Sanchez-Albornoz Spain must not 'honour dictatorship' says ex-Franco prisoner
In Dakar No rescue for homeless and mentally ill

World

Charred buses at a Vietnamese police station following violent protests in June: a report at the time has led to the temporary shutdown of a popular news website
Fake News Vietnam withdraws licence of news site, issues fine
Tsar Nicholas II's family were all sainted in the year 2000
Bolsheviks 100,000 Russians mark 100 years since murder of last tsar
At the Orangchon power station, which is still only 70 percent complete, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was "so appalled as to be left speechless", according to the North's official news agency KCNA
N. Korea's Kim lambasts officials during 'field guidance' visits
When Nelson Mandela died in 2013, then US president Barack Obama gave a speech saying the anti-apartheid icon made him "want to be a better man"
Obama Former President speech to mark 100 years since Mandela's birth