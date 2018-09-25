Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Indian, Irish yachtsmen 'stable' after remote ocean rescue

Abhilash Tomy, Gregor McGuckin Indian, Irish yachtsmen 'stable' after remote ocean rescue

Two solo yachtsman stranded in the remote Indian Ocean during a round-the-world race were in a "good and stable condition" after being rescued in an multinational mission, Australian authorities said Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
French fisheries patrol vessel the FPV Osiris eventually rescued the sailors play

French fisheries patrol vessel the FPV Osiris eventually rescued the sailors

(AUSTRALIAN MARITIME SAFETY AUTHORITY/AFP)

Two solo yachtsman stranded in the remote Indian Ocean during a round-the-world race were in a "good and stable condition" after being rescued in an multinational mission, Australian authorities said Tuesday.

The yachts of Indian Abhilash Tomy and Irishman Gregor McGuckin, competitors in the Golden Globe race, were damaged during a storm on Friday, leaving them marooned some 3,500 kilometres (2,200 miles) off Australia's west coast.

Tomy, a 39-year-old navy commander, was badly injured during the storm and on his bunk unable to move, race organisers said.

As part of an international effort to reach the men, both sailors were located and brought on board French fisheries patrol vessel FPV Osiris on Monday.

"Both sailors at this stage are reported to be good and in a stable condition," Al Lloyd of coordinating agency the Australian Maritime Safety Authority told reporters in Canberra.

Lloyd said the men were due to arrive at a nearby Indian Ocean island Ile Amsterdam later Tuesday, where they would be assessed by doctors.

McGuckin, 32, was not injured but said he wanted to abandon his yacht after it was damaged. He made his way to Tomy in an attempt to assist him, and arrived at the same time as Osiris, Lloyd said.

India's Abhilash Tomy reported that he had injured his back during a storm and was unable to move play

India's Abhilash Tomy reported that he had injured his back during a storm and was unable to move

(AFP/File)

At this stage, the plans were for them to be transferred onto the Royal Australian Navy's frigate HMAS Ballarat due to arrive at the island on Friday, and brought to Australia, he added.

The Golden Globe Race involves a gruelling 30,000-mile solo circumnavigation of the globe in yachts similar to those used in the first race 50 years ago, with no modern technology allowed except the communications equipment.

Tomy's own yacht was a replica of Robin Knox-Johnston's Suhaili, winner of the first Golden Globe Race.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Nigeria Pirates kidnap 7 Filipinos, 5 other foreigners from Swiss shipbullet
2 In Zimbabwe Fear and anger as cholera strikes againbullet
3 Niger Delta Pirates kidnap 12 crew members from Swiss ship around Bonnybullet

Related Articles

Jet Airways Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Mohammad Barkindo OPEC chief says Iran still 'very important' as US sanctions loom
United States World faces uphill climate fight as US efforts fall short
Narendra Modi India's PM mauled over French defence deal
In Russia Government deploys most advanced air defences at army drills
United Nations UN agrees global plan to battle TB ahead of first-ever summit
In India Government cancels rare Pakistan meeting over 'brutal killings'
WHO Alcohol responsible for 1 in 20 deaths worldwide
In India Bishop refused bail in nun rape case
India Country launches 'Modicare', world's biggest health scheme

World

Already squeezed by a more than decade-long Israeli blockade, Gaza's economy has been further weakened by swingeing US aid cuts and financial measures taken by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas to try to weaken the enclave's Islamist rulers Hamas
Gaza Strip World Bank warns region's economy in 'free fall'
Doctor Evan Atar Adaha, seen here in 2011, runs an overcrowded hospital in Bunj, a town in South Sudan
Evan Atar Adaha S. Sudan doctor wins UN refugee prize
A worker at a factory in China sews a banner for US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign that reads "Trump 2020: Keep America Great"
China Country says can't hold US trade talks with 'knife to the throat'
Kevin Systrom (pictured) and Mike Krieger have resigned from their posts as chief executive and chief technology officer respectively, not giving reasons and saying they planned to take time off, according to the Times
Kevin Systrom, Mike Krieger Instagram co-founders resign from Facebook-owned company
X
Advertisement