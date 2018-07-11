Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Indian Government signals support for legalising gay sex

In India Government signals support for legalising gay sex

Section 377 of the penal code, a relic from 1860s British legislation, bans gay acts as "carnal intercourse against the order of nature" and allows for jail terms of up to life.

  • Published:
The Delhi High Court effectively decriminalised gay sex in 2009, but the Supreme Court reinstated legal sanctions four years later after a successful appeal by religious groups play

The Delhi High Court effectively decriminalised gay sex in 2009, but the Supreme Court reinstated legal sanctions four years later after a successful appeal by religious groups

(AFP)

The Indian government Wednesday signalled it would not oppose a move to decriminalise homosexuality, as the country's top court chewed over appeals to overturn a colonial-era ban.

Section 377 of the penal code, a relic from 1860s British legislation, bans gay acts as "carnal intercourse against the order of nature" and allows for jail terms of up to life.

The Supreme Court began hearing petitions against the ban on Tuesday, in the latest twist in a legal tussle between social and religious conservatives and more liberal Indians.

Setting out New Delhi's position on Wednesday, senior government lawyer Tushar Mehta said Delhi would leave whether to decriminalise homosexuality "to the wisdom" of the court.

The court on its part also appeared to be in favour of overhauling the archaic law, according to the NDTV news network.

"We don't want a situation where two homosexuals enjoying a walk on Marine Drive (a Mumbai boulevard) should be disturbed by the police and charged under Section 377," Justice J. Chandrachud, who is a part of the bench hearing the matter, was quoted as saying by the channel.

The Delhi High Court effectively decriminalised gay sex in 2009, but the Supreme Court reinstated legal sanctions four years later after a successful appeal by religious groups.

The Indian government has offered mixed messages on the issue in the past, with some ministers speaking out in favour of Section 377, only to be contradicted by others.

Gay sex has long been taboo in conservative India -- particularly in rural areas where nearly 70 percent of people live -- and homophobia is widespread. Some still regard homosexuality as a mental illness.

According to official data, 2,187 cases under Section 377 were registered in 2016 under the category of "unnatural offences". Seven people were convicted and 16 acquitted.

Globally 72 countries criminalise same-sex relationships, according to a 2017 report by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Thailand All 12 boys and coach rescued from Thai cavebullet
2 Airbnb From cash-strapped roommates to airline billionairesbullet
3 Bashar al-Assad Syrian President's son takes part in maths...bullet

Related Articles

In Kashmir Pakistan, India vow to stop ceasefire violations
World Gay in India, where progress has come only with risk
Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela
Reaching For The Sky India is building the largest statue in the world
Ramadan India halts Kashmir military operations
In India Supreme court upholds death sentences for 3 men over 2012 gang-rape
In India Kashmir in lockdown amid anniversary tensions
World Xiaomi, a Chinese technology darling, slumps after IPO
WhatsApp Messaging app offers tips to spot fake news after India murders
Tech Alibaba's Vice President of Global Initiatives talks about the ecommerce giant's work with African entrepreneurs

World

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit blueprint has caused outrage among eurosceptic members of her Conservative party
United Kingdom UK set to publish Brexit plan that sparked rebellion
Rescue chief Narongsak Osottanakorn says the site will ultimately be converted into a museum showcasing the clothes and equipment used during the dramatic rescue
Tham Luang Cave Thai cave rescue site to become a museum
Village elders in Mohri Pur banned women from voting decades ago, claiming that visiting a public polling station would "dishonour" them
In Pakistan Women vow to defy men who banned their vote in Mohri Pur village
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels -- shown here speaking outside a US federal court in New York with her lawyer Michael Avenatti in April -- was arrested at a strip club in Ohio
Stormy Daniels Lawyer for porn star says she was arrested