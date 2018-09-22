Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Indian bishop refused bail in nun rape case

In India Bishop refused bail in nun rape case

An Indian bishop accused of raping a nun was refused bail Saturday, and ordered to remain in police custody to face questioning in a case that has triggered outrage among clergy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The scandal has sparked angry protests by clergy over police inaction play

The scandal has sparked angry protests by clergy over police inaction

(AFP/File)

An Indian bishop accused of raping a nun was refused bail Saturday, and ordered to remain in police custody to face questioning in a case that has triggered outrage among clergy.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal was arrested in southern Kerala state on Friday after Pope Francis relieved him from duty over the scandal that has sparked days of angry protests by clergy over police inaction.

Mulakkal, who heads the Roman Catholic diocese of Jalandhar in the northern state of Punjab, is accused of raping the nun 13 times between 2014 and 2016.

The nun, who has not been named, first accused Mulakkal in June but police only started formal questioning this month as fury over the case mounted.

Police asked for more time on Saturday to question the 52-year-old, who has denied the accusations.

In its submission to the court in Kerala, police said Mulakkal had illegally confined the victim in a guesthouse and subjected her "to rape and unnatural sex 13 times in the same room," the Times of India newspaper reported.

Mulakkal has called the scandal a conspiracy by those opposed to the Roman Catholic Church.

The Catholics Bishops' Conference of India has said Mulakkal's arrest was a "sad moment for all of us".

"As said before we expect the law to take its course and for the truth to emerge. At his moment our prayer is for healing," it said in a statement Friday.

Sexual abuse by clergy and the failure of Church officials to take action has been one of the biggest scandals facing Roman Catholicism globally in recent years.

Recently five priests from Kerala, home to India's largest Christian population, were arrested after sexual assault allegations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM hits out at Iran after Syria friendly fire...bullet
2 Baghdadi IS leader, world's 'most wanted', sought in Syria offensivebullet
3 Jet Airways Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flightbullet

Related Articles

Tech The real reason why so many cities and businesses are banning plastic straws
NBS Nigeria’s foreign debt stands at $22.08bn, local N3.48trn
Finance Here's how 5 of the richest 'Jeopardy' champions spend their winnings
In India Government cancels rare Pakistan meeting over 'brutal killings'
WHO Alcohol responsible for 1 in 20 deaths worldwide
Politics Trump is beating up on Iran — and it's making Obama look weak
Brutal! Man rapes malnourished girl with pipe leaving her in the teeth of death
APO Public lecture by Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule on the Outcomes of the 10th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Johannesburg Summit at the Sol Plaatjie University, Kimberley, Northern Cape, 19 September 2018
World Inside Italy's shadow economy

World

Libyans gather at the site of a mortar explosion in the capital Tripoli on August 30, 2018
Libya Country urges 'effective' UN action to end Tripoli violence
There are an estimated 12 million Catholics in China
Pope Francis Vatican announces historic deal with China on bishops
Iranian soldiers and a Shiite Muslim cleric take cover during a gun attack on a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz that has been claimed by the Sunni extremists of the Islamic State group
Islamic State IS group claims Iran parade attack: propaganda agency
Ramaphosa has the complex task of reviving South Africa's economy after Zuma's corruption-hit era
South Africa Government unveils raft of reforms to revive moribund economy
X
Advertisement