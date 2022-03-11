RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Immigration officials arrest over 200 Chinese nationals in Niger

Authors:

Babafemi Busari

The Chinese nationals were arrested in Niger state for overstaying their visas.

Immigration officials arrest over 200 Chinese nationals in Niger
Immigration officials arrest over 200 Chinese nationals in Niger

Over 200 Chinese nationals have been arrested by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at a construction site in Niger state.

Recommended articles

The Chinese nationals were arrested for overstaying the time stipulated on their tourist visas when they were granted entry into the country.

The arrested expats gained entry into the country as part of the construction team of the engineering firm handling the $1.3 billion Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project that was initiated by the Federal government to supplement the existing Kanji Hydroelectric Power project as the second-largest hydroelectric power project in the country.

An employee of the firm confirmed the incident to Sahara Reporters on Thursday saying,

“The immigration officials came in large numbers this morning and immediately proceeded to arrest the Chinese workers who don’t have the authorisation to remain in Nigeria.

“More than 200 were arrested while dozens more ran into nearby bushes to escape arrest.

“A lot of them came into Nigeria with tourist visas that have since expired over two years ago but they have continued to work without anybody disturbing them.

“While the ones in Nigeria have their visas expired already, the company is still bringing more workers from China that will also continue to live and work here once their documents expire.”

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Amos Okpu also confirmed the arrest of the Chinese nationals, promising to give further details on the matter soon.

Authors:

Babafemi Busari Babafemi Busari

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ekweremadu joins Enugu governorship race after 19 years at Senate

Ekweremadu joins Enugu governorship race after 19 years at Senate

Nigeria, 31 nations deploy warships, helicopters for joint military exercise

Nigeria, 31 nations deploy warships, helicopters for joint military exercise

NURTW saga: Lagos Assembly urges implementation of parking policy

NURTW saga: Lagos Assembly urges implementation of parking policy

National Convention: We didn't breach any law, APC replies INEC

National Convention: We didn't breach any law, APC replies INEC

Ekiti govt distributes 2,500 free JAMB forms to students

Ekiti govt distributes 2,500 free JAMB forms to students

2023: Igbo President will bring wealth to Nigeria – Obasanjo

2023: Igbo President will bring wealth to Nigeria – Obasanjo

Don't let us wash our dirty linens in the media - Matawalle cautions APC governors

Don't let us wash our dirty linens in the media - Matawalle cautions APC governors

Residents groan in Ogun, Lagos communities as power outage continues

Residents groan in Ogun, Lagos communities as power outage continues

Russian-German School in Berlin set ablaze – Police

Russian-German School in Berlin set ablaze – Police

Trending

Former Ukrainian president Yanukovych urges Zelensky to give up

Russia-Ukraine (RepublicWorld)

Ukraine war: Russia threatens to nationalise foreign companies

Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

China blocks access to PL matches as clubs stand with Ukraine

China blocks access to PL matches as clubs stand with Ukraine. [Daily Advent]

30 killed in suicide bombing at Pakistani mosque

Pakistan blast (NBC)