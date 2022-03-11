Immigration officials arrest over 200 Chinese nationals in Niger

The Chinese nationals were arrested for overstaying the time stipulated on their tourist visas when they were granted entry into the country.

The arrested expats gained entry into the country as part of the construction team of the engineering firm handling the $1.3 billion Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project that was initiated by the Federal government to supplement the existing Kanji Hydroelectric Power project as the second-largest hydroelectric power project in the country.

An employee of the firm confirmed the incident to Sahara Reporters on Thursday saying,

“The immigration officials came in large numbers this morning and immediately proceeded to arrest the Chinese workers who don’t have the authorisation to remain in Nigeria.

“More than 200 were arrested while dozens more ran into nearby bushes to escape arrest.

“A lot of them came into Nigeria with tourist visas that have since expired over two years ago but they have continued to work without anybody disturbing them.

“While the ones in Nigeria have their visas expired already, the company is still bringing more workers from China that will also continue to live and work here once their documents expire.”