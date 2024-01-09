ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

IMF approves $60.7m disbursement to Mozambique after review of 3-year loan programme

News Agency Of Nigeria

The three-year arrangement is expected to support economic recovery and policies to reduce public debt and financing vulnerabilities.

IMF approves $60.7m disbursement to Mozambique after review of 3-year loan programme
IMF approves $60.7m disbursement to Mozambique after review of 3-year loan programme

Recommended articles

The review brings total disbursements under the $456 million Extended Credit Facility programme approved in 2022 to about $273 million, IMF said.

Programme performance has been satisfactory,” IMF said.

It added that inflationary pressures had declined sharply and the economic recovery is accelerating. The three-year arrangement is expected to support economic recovery and policies to reduce public debt and financing vulnerabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will also create space for public investments in human capital, climate adaptation and infrastructure.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IMF approves $60.7m disbursement to Mozambique after review of 3-year loan programme

IMF approves $60.7m disbursement to Mozambique after review of 3-year loan programme

Deceased Katsina corps member involved in road accident, not killed by bandits - NYSC clarifies

Deceased Katsina corps member involved in road accident, not killed by bandits - NYSC clarifies

Betta Edu arrives EFCC office for interrogation over alleged ₦585m scandal

Betta Edu arrives EFCC office for interrogation over alleged ₦585m scandal

Betta Edu’s suspension will earn Tinubu Nigerians’ trust - Ex-Oyo AG, Oyewo

Betta Edu’s suspension will earn Tinubu Nigerians’ trust - Ex-Oyo AG, Oyewo

We're not owing MTN any interconnect charges - Globacom denies ₦1.6bn debts

We're not owing MTN any interconnect charges - Globacom denies ₦1.6bn debts

NPHCDA says tetanus, diphtheria are threat to pregnant women's lives, recommends immunisation

NPHCDA says tetanus, diphtheria are threat to pregnant women's lives, recommends immunisation

Oyo Govt, UNICEF conclude plans to end open defecation in more LGAs

Oyo Govt, UNICEF conclude plans to end open defecation in more LGAs

Betta Edu and 6 other appointees suspended over financial fraud allegations

Betta Edu and 6 other appointees suspended over financial fraud allegations

Bayelsa Rep, Ambaiowei disputes notion that NASS is a money-making machine

Bayelsa Rep, Ambaiowei disputes notion that NASS is a money-making machine

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Over 240 people missing after massive earthquake struck Japan on new year's day

Over 240 people missing after massive earthquake struck Japan on new year's day

Israel’s army chief says Gaza conflict to continue throughout 2024 [India TV News]

Israel’s army chief says Gaza conflict to continue throughout 2024

Pope Francis wants the world to unite in opposition to surrogate motherhood [Andrew Medichini/AP]

'A child is never a commercial contract,' Pope wants the world to ban surrogacy

Pope Francis

Pope advocates for regulation of Artificial Intelligence to promote human sustainability