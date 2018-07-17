Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Idea Russia has compromising material on Trump nonsense: Putin

Putin President says idea Russia has compromising material on Trump is 'nonsense'

"It's hard to imagine greater nonsense," Putin told a news conference alongside the US president after several hours of talks during the two leaders' first summit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russian President Vladimir Putin rubbished suggestions Moscow has compromising material on his US counterpart Donald Trump play

Russian President Vladimir Putin rubbished suggestions Moscow has compromising material on his US counterpart Donald Trump

(AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday scoffed at a suggestion that Moscow had any compromising material on Donald Trump, following talks with the US leader.

"It's hard to imagine greater nonsense," Putin told a news conference alongside the US president after several hours of talks during the two leaders' first summit.

"Please get this rubbish out of your heads," Putin added.

Trump's critics at home have repeatedly accused the US president of cosying up to Putin, suggesting the Russian leader may have some compromising material on him.

"When Mr Trump would come to Moscow as a businessman, I did not even know he was in Moscow," Putin told the news conference.

"More than 500 US businessmen -- of the highest rank -- came for the Saint Petersburg economic forum," Putin said, referring to an annual economic forum in Russia's second city. "I don't even remember their last names," he said, denying that Russia spied on them.

"What are you thinking? That we are organising operational work over each of them and collecting some sort of compromising material?"

The billionaire businessman visited Russia several times before he was elected US president in 2016.

Trump for his part blamed bad relations between Moscow and Washington on the US investigation into alleged Russian election meddling.

Both the US and Kremlin leaders have furiously denied Trump's campaign colluded with Russia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Albania Steeped in history but crumbling, Albania's 'slanted city'bullet
2 Macron French President basks in World Cup glow, hoping to capture...bullet
3 Stormy Daniels Lawyer for porn star says she was arrestedbullet

Related Articles

Trump, Putin Happy Helsinki summit fails to charm the two leaders
Helsinki Summit 'Shameful': US lawmakers blast Trump over meeting with Putin
Putin Russia targeted by almost 25 million cyber-attacks during World Cup - President says
Tusk Calling EU a US foe is 'fake news': EU President barb at Trump
Helsinki Summit Putin: US-Russia ties should not be held hostage to Mueller probe - President
Macron French President basks in World Cup glow, hoping to capture feel-good factor
Trump Putin is a 'competitor', not an 'enemy': US President
Putin Russian President slams 'ungrounded accusations' after UK poisonings
Trump US President torpedoes May's Brexit strategy on UK visit
Trump US President blames bad Russia ties on FBI 'witch hunt'

World

Britain's former education minister Justine Greening has thrown her support behind a second referendum, becoming the most senior Conservative to do so
In United Kingdom Campaign for new Brexit vote gets boost from ex-minister Greening
Vote Leave had support from leading eurosceptic Boris Johnson
Vote Leave UK's official Brexit campaign fined, referred to police
Efforts to curb the spate of lynchings in India have had limited success so far
Fake News India's top court demands government act to stop lynchings caused by false information
Charred buses at a Vietnamese police station following violent protests in June: a report at the time has led to the temporary shutdown of a popular news website
Fake News Vietnam withdraws licence of news site, issues fine