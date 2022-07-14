RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

I won’t wait forever for Iran’s response on nuclear deal – Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden, on Thursday, said that the country would not wait forever for Tehran’s response on returning to a 2015 nuclear deal.

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Akasaka Palace, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tokyo.
He made the statement following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The U.S. and Iran have been holding indirect talks in an attempt to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement under which Iran limited its nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions.

“We’ve laid out for the leadership of Iran what we’re willing to accept in order to get back into the JCPOA.

“We’re waiting for their response. When that will come, I’m not certain, but we are not going to wait forever.’’

