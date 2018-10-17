Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

I. Coast ruling coalition on top in local polls: election body

I. Coast ruling coalition on top in local polls: election body

The Ivory Coast's main party came out on top in regional and local polls held over the weekend, the election commission has announced, as the country's main political players have the 2020 presidential vote in their sights.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The delay in issuing the results sparked a protest near Abidjan the previous night, with police firing teargas to break up crowds play

The delay in issuing the results sparked a protest near Abidjan the previous night, with police firing teargas to break up crowds

(AFP/File)

The Ivory Coast's main party came out on top in regional and local polls held over the weekend, the election commission has announced, as the country's main political players have the 2020 presidential vote in their sights.

The RHDP coalition won 92 municipalities, the independents took 56, while the opposition Ivory Coast Democratic Party (PDCI), a former RHDP ally, won 50, according to official figures released late Tuesday, which showed a low turnout for the polls.

The delay in issuing the results had sparked a protest near Abidjan the previous night, and police fired tear gas to break up crowds.

The RHDP also took the lion's share of the regional seats, with 18 against six for the PDCI.

RHDP spokesman Mamadou Toure hailed the results as confirming the strength of the coalition's support across the country.

The weekend polls nonetheless offered the PDCI some hope too that they could play a key role in 2020, after giving up its "kingmaker" position within the ruling coalition seek power on its own.

Saturday's elections were overshadowed by the rupture in the RHDP coalition, which has ruled Ivory Coast since 2010 and previously included both President Alassane Ouattara RDR party as well as the historically dominant PDCI.

The alliance broke down in the run-up to the polls over who should be its candidate in the presidential election in 2020.

While the RDR and other smaller parties remained in the RHDP coalition, the PDCI fielded its own candidates in many areas.

The official turnout figures were 36.2 percent for the municipal elections and 46.3 percent for the regionals, almost identical to the figures given for the corresponding elections in 2013.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Climate change cited in dwindling of Puerto Rico insectsbullet
2 Equatorial Guinea strongman hands out top military posts to familybullet
3 South Africa opposition calls bank fraud claims 'madness'bullet

Related Articles

APO Think exponentially, not incrementally: How the rules of the game are changing in Africa’s banking sector
Police teargas protesters demanding Ivory Coast election results
Football Salah scores direct from corner, strains muscle in Egypt romp
In Mali Dance contest offers a sense of unity
Louise Mushikiwabo Choice of francophone chief makes waves in Africa
Football Africa Cup offers Salah chance to regain scoring touch
In Ivory Coast Nearly 400 tonnes of fake drugs seized in two years
APO Francophone Africa – The Continent’s Hottest Hospitality Market
Davido Singer pays emotional tribute to late friend, DJ Olu

World

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has urged deputies in Macedonia to ratify the name change
Greek PM urges Macedonia to ratify name deal after FM resigns
US special representative on Syria James Jeffrey, shown in this file photo, has called the Russian-Turkish deal for a buffer zone around Syria's Idlib a "major step" that has "frozen" the country's devastating war
US envoy says Idlib deal 'freezes' Syria conflict
UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura will step down next month after more than four years in the top post
UN Syria envoy to step down next month
Special forces at the scene of an attack at a college in Crimea on Wednesday
'Randomly shooting everyone': Witnesses on Crimea college attack
X
Advertisement