Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Hurricane Michael reaches Category 2, threatens southern US

In Florida Hurricane Michael reaches Category 2, threatens southern US

Forecasters warned of coastal flooding with storm surge and tides projected to raise water levels by as much as eight to 12 feet in some areas.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This NOAA/RAMMB satellite image taken on October 9, 2018 at 11:45 UTC shows Hurricane Michael off the US Gulf Coast play

This NOAA/RAMMB satellite image taken on October 9, 2018 at 11:45 UTC shows Hurricane Michael off the US Gulf Coast

(NOAA/RAMMB/AFP)

Hurricane Michael strengthened to a Category 2 storm with 100-mile-per-hour winds on Tuesday as Florida's governor warned it could bring "total devastation" to parts of the southern US state.

The storm -- currently located over the Gulf of Mexico -- is sweeping toward the Florida coast at around 12 miles per hour and is expected to make landfall on Wednesday, bringing with it "life threatening" storm surges and heavy rainfall, the National Hurricane Center said.

"It is a monstrous storm and the forecast (keeps) getting more dangerous," Florida Governor Rick Scott said. "The time to prepare is now."

Hurricane Michael is expected to bring storm surges and heavy rainfall when it smashes into Florida midweek play

Hurricane Michael is expected to bring storm surges and heavy rainfall when it smashes into Florida midweek

(AFP)

It "poses a deadly threat and as it grows stronger, we can expect it make landfall as a major Category 3 storm," said Scott, warning that it "could bring total devastation to parts of our state, especially in the panhandle."

A hurricane warning was up across the Florida panhandle, a low-lying area of beachfront resort and retirement communities on northeastern Gulf coast.

Forecasters warned of coastal flooding with storm surge and tides projected to raise water levels by as much as eight to 12 feet in some areas.

'Another big one'

Hurricane Michael comes less than a month after Hurricane Florence left dozens dead in the Carolinas play

Hurricane Michael comes less than a month after Hurricane Florence left dozens dead in the Carolinas

(AFP)

Rainfall of four to eight inches, and as much as a foot in isolated areas, "could lead to life-threatening flash floods," according to the NHC, which also warned that the storm's approach could spawn tornados in northwestern Florida.

Michael was forecast to have the power to uproot trees, block roads and knock out power for days by the time it hits Florida Wednesday. It is expected to weaken as it moves up into the southeastern United States.

President Donald Trump, who was in Orlando delivering an address on Monday to a global association of police chiefs, said the federal government was ready and urged residents to be prepared for the worst.

"Can you believe it? It looks like another big one," he said

The Carolinas are still recovering from Hurricane Florence, which left dozens dead and is estimated to have caused billions of dollars in damage last month.

It made landfall on the coast as a Category 1 hurricane on September 14 and drenched some parts of the state with 40 inches of rain.

Last year saw a string of catastrophic storms batter the western Atlantic -- including Irma, Maria and Hurricane Harvey -- causing a record-equaling $125 billion in damage when it flooded the Houston metropolitan area.

Scientists have long warned that global warming will make cyclones more destructive, and some say the evidence for this may already be visible.

At their most fearsome, these low-pressure weather fronts pack more power than the energy released by the atomic bomb that levelled Hiroshima.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Japan Military officer killed during US-Philippine drillbullet
2 In Indonesia Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermathbullet
3 Syrian Conflict Heavy arms go, but Syria rebels alert on dusty frontlinebullet

Related Articles

World Bank Financial institution warns of Latin America's 'fragile' recovery
In Sweden No Nobel Literature Prize as Academy's bell tolls
Trump US President rejects Puerto Rico storm toll of 3,000 as Democrat plot
In United States Residents of hurricane-hit US town start to pick up the pieces
Puerto Rico Territory says hurricane-linked deaths may top 1,400
Trump President rejects Puerto Rico storm toll of 3,000 as Democrat plot
United States World faces uphill climate fight as US efforts fall short
Buhari President commiserates with U.S., Sudan over natural disasters
Guatemala Country asks US to help its migrants after volcano eruption
In US Beryl becomes first hurricane of Atlantic season

World

Syrian government forces secure a road for a military convoy in the country's southeastern desert on May 10, 2017
In Syria Government issues pardon for army deserters, draft dodgers
Berlin's famous Friedrichstrasse is included in the diesel ban
In Germany Court orders diesel ban on major Berlin roads
The fatwa against writer Salman Rushdie (pictured) not only forced him into hiding but made his publishers targets: William Nygaard was seriously injured in the 1993 shooting
Satanic Verses Norway accuses foreign nationals of 1993 attack
Guatemala's former vice president Roxana Baldetti, seen here at a court hearing July 16, 2018, has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after being found guilty on corruption charges
Roxana Baldetti Former Guatemalan vice president sentenced to prison for fraud
X
Advertisement