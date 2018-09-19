Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Hungary slams UN, insists will 'never be a country of migrants'

Peter Szijjarto Hungary slams UN, insists will 'never be a country of migrants'

Hungary's foreign minister accused UN officials Wednesday of "spreading lies" with their criticism of Budapest's anti-migration policies, insisting his country would "never be a country of migrants".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, pictured June 2018, says it is "obvious that the UN officials spreading these lies about Hungary are biased pro-migration officials" play

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, pictured June 2018, says it is "obvious that the UN officials spreading these lies about Hungary are biased pro-migration officials"

(AFP/File)

Hungary's foreign minister accused UN officials Wednesday of "spreading lies" with their criticism of Budapest's anti-migration policies, insisting his country would "never be a country of migrants".

"It is obvious that the UN officials spreading these lies about Hungary are biased pro-migration officials," Peter Szijjarto told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Hungary, he said, will "never be a country of migrants... We will never allow one single illegal migrant to enter the territory of our country."

"Hungary will remain a country of the Hungarians, which is happy and which is proud of its more than 1,000-year-long history and Christian culture and traditions," he said.

Szijjarto, whose appearance at the UN's top rights body was announced less than 24 hours before his speech, did not cite any UN officials by name.

But his address came after the new UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet and a group of UN rights experts last week harshly criticised Hungary's policies.

He slammed UN officials for stating "nonsense about Hungary" and for issuing documents that "were not more than collections of lies".

Without providing specifics, he said UN officials had issued documents that "basically question the maturity of the Hungarian people (and) suggest that it would be better to place Hungary under a guardianship."

"These documents suggest that they want to protect Hungarian people from themselves," he said.

'Not independent from truth'

He noted that UN officials criticising Hungary "usually say that they are independent from the member states."

New High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, pictured September 10, 2018, has pointed to "shocking reports" about migrant treatment along the Hungarian-Serbian border play

New High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, pictured September 10, 2018, has pointed to "shocking reports" about migrant treatment along the Hungarian-Serbian border

(AFP/File)

"I don't doubt that this might be the case. But they must not be independent from truth... And they must not use their position to insult the citizens and the peoples of the member states," Szijjarto said.

In the written version of her maiden speech to the council on September 10, Bachelet pointed to "shocking reports" that "food has been withheld from migrants held in transit zones on the Hungarian-Serbian border."

She also took issue with measures adopted by the Hungarian government in June enabling "authorities to arrest, criminally charge and immediately remove from Hungary's border area any lawyer, adviser, volunteer or legally resident family member suspected of helping a person to make an asylum claim, obtain a residence permit, or take other perfectly legal actions."

In a separate statement, seven independent UN special rapporteurs, including for migrants' rights, freedom of expression and the rights activists, also slammed Hungary's anti-immigrant policies last week, and voiced alarm at "smear campaigns" against civil society.

Those experts called on "European institutions to continue addressing the deteriorating human rights situation in Hungary and keep on taking decisions reflecting the core values of the European Union: democracy, the rule of law and the protection of human rights."

Last week, the European Parliament initiated a procedure that could ultimately see Hungary stripped of EU voting rights over controversial reforms that Brussels says undermine democracy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mohammad Barkindo OPEC chief says Iran still 'very important' as US...bullet
2 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet
3 In Ethiopia 23 dead in weekend of ethnic violencebullet

Related Articles

EU Summit European leaders to defuse migrant tension, set Brexit countdown
Entertainment Horseback wrestling. Bone tossing. Dead goat polo. Let the nomad games begin!
Viktor Orban Hungary's PM comes out fighting after EU setback
Viktor Orban EU sanction threat 'no danger' to Hungary: PM
In Hungary Government to mount legal challenge to 'invalid' EU vote
Poland Country worried by EU vote to censure Hungary
Finance These are the world's most valuable passports
Football The UEFA Nations League explained
Merkel German Chancellor to meet Macron in Marseille amid EU immigration row

World

A French priest killed himself amid allegations from a local mother that her grown-up daughter had been a victim of "indecent behavior and sexual assault"
In France Priest commits suicide in church after assault claim
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas is organizing a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss prospects for Middle East peace
In New York Abbas to hold Middle East meeting
Mohamed Abdeslam, pictured September 10, 2018, is on trial alongside two alleged accomplices for stealing 68,000 euros ($79,000) of public money from the Brussesl district of Molenbeek
Salah Abdeslam Brother of Paris attacks suspect facing jail for theft
Pope Francis meets U2 singer Bono at the Vatican, where they discussed the abuse scandal rocking the Catholic Church
Pope Francis Bono saw 'pain' on Pontiff's face over abuse scandals
X
Advertisement