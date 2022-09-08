RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

How Donald Trump reacted to death of Queen Elizabeth

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former U.S. president Donald Trump says Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind a “tremendous legacy” and that he will always treasure his 2019 meeting with her in Britain.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II raised a glass with US President Donald Trump during a state banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II raised a glass with US President Donald Trump during a state banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019.

Recommended articles

Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world.

"However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women.”

“Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was — there was nobody like her!”

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jibrin’s resignation as PDP BoT Chairman a distraction – Wike

Jibrin’s resignation as PDP BoT Chairman a distraction – Wike

Average daily PMS truck-out stands at 66.89m litres – Authority

Average daily PMS truck-out stands at 66.89m litres – Authority

Anambra Govt seals up hotel over pool s*x video, begins investigation

Anambra Govt seals up hotel over pool s*x video, begins investigation

International Law expert becomes UNILORIN new VC

International Law expert becomes UNILORIN new VC

How Donald Trump reacted to death of Queen Elizabeth

How Donald Trump reacted to death of Queen Elizabeth

NSCDC destroys 71 illegal refineries, arrests 501 suspected vandals

NSCDC destroys 71 illegal refineries, arrests 501 suspected vandals

FG lists name of students killed in Northern Cyprus, says 'our role is advisory'

FG lists name of students killed in Northern Cyprus, says 'our role is advisory'

Here's why Elizabeth was officially titled 'Queen of Nigeria'

Here's why Elizabeth was officially titled 'Queen of Nigeria'

Edo issues new guidelines ahead of Sept 12 school resumption

Edo issues new guidelines ahead of Sept 12 school resumption

Trending

Olukemi Olufunto Badenoch

Nigeria’s Kemi Bedenoch appointed into UK cabinet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia Sept. 7, 2022. Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Host Photo Agency/Handout via REUTERS.

Russia gaining from conflict in Ukraine – Putin

Queen Elizabeth II.

BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

Americans (TheGuardian)

40% of Americans believe civil war likely to happen – Poll