How Donald Trump reacted to death of Queen Elizabeth
Former U.S. president Donald Trump says Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind a “tremendous legacy” and that he will always treasure his 2019 meeting with her in Britain.
Recommended articles
“Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world.
"However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women.”
“Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was — there was nobody like her!”
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng