Horror as plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon

According to CNA the radio signal was lost during the storm that hit the capital city late in the afternoon.

The plane was chartered by a private firm, the Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO). The company maintains a hydrocarbon pipeline that runs between Cameroon and Chad. The ill-fated plane was flying from Yaounde-Nsimalen airport to Belabo, in the east of Cameroon.

Air and ground search teams have been put on duty.

Local media, Cameroon24, reported that the accident left no survivors; however, there has been no official confirmation from authorities.