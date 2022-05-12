RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Horror as plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon

A plane conveying 11 persons crashed in a forest in central Cameroon on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Flag Cameroon
The country's transport minister, Ernest Ngalle Bibehe, said in a statement that air traffic services lost radio contact with an aircraft that left the Nsimalen airport in Yaounde.

According to CNA the radio signal was lost during the storm that hit the capital city late in the afternoon.

The plane was chartered by a private firm, the Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO). The company maintains a hydrocarbon pipeline that runs between Cameroon and Chad. The ill-fated plane was flying from Yaounde-Nsimalen airport to Belabo, in the east of Cameroon.

Air and ground search teams have been put on duty.

Local media, Cameroon24, reported that the accident left no survivors; however, there has been no official confirmation from authorities.

It is the first major air catastrophe reported in Cameroon since 2007, when a Kenya Airways plane transporting 114 people crashed after take-off from Douala Airport. There were no survivors in that accident.

