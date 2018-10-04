Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

In a first, HIV-positive mother donates liver to save her child's life

In South Africa In a first, HIV-positive mother donates liver to save her child's life

Faced with the only chance to save a child's life, doctors in South Africa have performed a medical first -- transplanting part of the liver from a HIV-positive mother into her HIV-negative child, it was announced Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
South Africa has the world's HIV treatment programme play

South Africa has the world's HIV treatment programme

(AFP/File)

Faced with the only chance to save a child's life, doctors in South Africa have performed a medical first -- transplanting part of the liver from a HIV-positive mother into her HIV-negative child, it was announced Thursday.

The doctors at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg revealed that one year after the operation, the child may not have caught the virus from her new liver.

The child had a terminal liver disease and would have died without the transplant.

Medication given to the child "may have prevented the transmission of HIV. However, we will only know this conclusively over time," said Jean Botha, chief surgeon at the university.

The team of doctors at the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre performed what it said was the first liver transplant from a mother living with HIV to her HIV-negative child, who was close to death after waiting six months for a donor.

They said that the mother and child, who have not been identified, have fully recovered and are in good health. After transplants, liver remaining in the donor is able to regenerate rapidly.

The mother, who is being successfully treated with antiretroviral (ART) medication, had repeatedly asked to donate her liver to save her child's life -- posing a major ethnical debate for doctors due to the risk of HIV transmission.

"The transplant team faced the dilemma of saving the child's life whilst at the same time knowing that the child might end up HIV positive," the university added. "The actual chance of transmitting HIV was unknown."

South Africa has the world's largest HIV treatment programme with 7.1 million people living with HIV, a 18.9 percent adult prevalence rate.

About 3.7 million people in the country receive treatment for HIV, so the use of HIV-positive donors could help tackle the severe shortage of donors.

In 2017, 14 children waiting for liver transplants in Johannesburg died before having the operation.

"We hope that this ground-breaking operation will be the first of many like it and will contribute towards promoting justice and equity in liver transplantation," June Fabian, research director at the university's medical centre, said in a press release.

A paper detailing the case was published on Thursday in the peer-reviewed AIDS medical journal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Malta Aquarius migrants land after standoffbullet
2 In Russia NASA skeptical on sabotage theory after mystery ISS leakbullet
3 Ebola Attack on ICRC Ebola ambulance in Congo wounds 3 volunteersbullet

Related Articles

Profile Why Falz is currently the most socially relevant Nigerian celebrity
Horrific Blind woman raped, impregnated, left with HIV
Breastfeeding Expert tasks HIV mothers on exclusive breast milk
Straight As An Arrow Gay suspect prefers sex with ladies, not dudes
Feminism The 4 waves of advocacy of women's rights explained in 1,000 words
Falz Rapper's 'Child of the World' video continues to elevate his socio- conscious status
Pulse Blogger Did you know that HIV positive couples can give birth to HIV negative child?
Jacquey 'Wilbroda' Nyaminde My HIV positive house girl used to breastfeed my son - Wilbroda
AIDS Filmmaker, orphan Carla Simon on Spain's 'lost generation'

World

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said the Kremlin was treating the 1987 Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty with "cavalier disregard" over a new Russian ground-launched missile system
James Mattis Russia's missile treaty defiance 'untenable'
The Commission for the Enrichment of the French Language, which works alongside the Academie Francaise (building pictured February 2016), is encouraging French speakers to find French replacements for the English term "fake news"
In France French linguists want to bid adieu to 'fake news'
Prince Harry and Meghan will begin a 16-day tour taking in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand on October 16
In Britain Prince Harry, Meghan to pet koalas on Pacific tour
Farmers in France are angry at the introduction of brown bears, similar to this one pictured in a French wildlife park in 2018
In France Farmers furious as helicopters bear into Pyrenees
X
Advertisement