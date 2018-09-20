Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

'High uncertainty' hurting global growth, OECD says

OECD 'High uncertainty' hurting global growth

Global expansion is likely to slow as tensions kickstarted by US President Donald Trump's protectionist policies hit world trade, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said Thursday.

  • Published:
The OECD worries about trade conflicts hurting the world economy play

The OECD worries about trade conflicts hurting the world economy

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

Global expansion is likely to slow as tensions kickstarted by US President Donald Trump's protectionist policies hit world trade, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said Thursday.

"If this goes on, we may face the risk of slowing growth," OECD chief economist Laurence Boone told reporters after the group published a report titled "High Uncertainty Weighing on Global Growth".

Growth was currently at "a very high level", she said, but current risks, in particular protectionism, could erode the ongoing expansion.

Global GDP growth "remained solid" in the first half of 2018, at around 3.75 percent, the OECD said, "but there are signs that the expansion may have now peaked".

The Paris-based body said it expected growth to settle at 3.7 percent in 2018 and 2019 -- down 0.1 and 0.2 points respectively from its May projections.

Among the factors hurting growth are slowing trade expansion, which slipped from 5 percent in 2017 to around 3 percent in the first half of 2018, the report said.

The drop comes as Trump's "America First" approach has brought trade conflicts with China, the world's second largest economy, while also raising the pressure on trading partners in Europe and North America.

Trump this week announced another $200 billion worth of goods for his latest volley in the stand-off with Beijing, threatening even more tariffs could be in the pipeline if China doesn't play ball.

The new measures add to the $50 billion worth of goods already targeted, taking the total to about half of China's exports to the US.

Impact on living standards

The OECD report warned that the trade tensions are leading to a rise in uncertainty that is hurting both advanced and emerging market economies.

"A further rise in trade tensions would have significant adverse effects on global investment, jobs and living standards," the report said.

The OECD pointed to strong job growth particularly in advanced economies, but also noted that "wage growth... remains moderate" -- leaving low-income households particularly vulnerable.

It also said that the tariffs are already having a palpable impact in some sectors.

In the US, "imports of washing machines, solar panels and steel and aluminium all began to decline in value terms in the first half of the year", the report said, adding that "US domestic prices have risen sharply in the affected sectors".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM hits out at Iran after Syria friendly fire...bullet
2 In Guatemala UN puts ex-VP in charge of Venezuela migrant crisisbullet
3 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet

Related Articles

Macron France President seeks to win back leftwingers with anti-poverty plan
In Iceland 10 years ago, massive financial crisis erupted
Strategy Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz says the US has a major monopoly problem
Finance This 'Frankenstein' model shows how much damage Brexit has already done to the UK economy
Tech 14 powerful human rights groups write to Google demanding it kill plans to launch a China search engine
Finance Trump just attacked the Fed again — an ugly economic lesson from the Nixon administration shows why his criticism is so worrying
Opinion Greece's bailout is ending; the pain is far from over
Finance 12 countries where men earn significantly more than women
Banana Republic This international study confirms that Nigerians don’t trust their politicians at all

World

The director of Amnesty International Spain, Esteban Beltran (L), and the director of international justice policy at Amnesty International Argentina, Mariana Fontura Marques, present a report on violence in Venezuela
In Venezuela Murder toll worse than some war zones: Amnesty
The identity tag and medals belonging to Army Master Sergeant Charles McDaniel, who went missing during the Korean War
Trump US President announces identities of two sets of N. Korea remains
UN chief Antonio Guterres said it was "not acceptable" for Reuters journalists Wa Lone (front) and Kyaw Soe Oo (C-back) to be jailed in Myanmar for doing their jobs
Antonio Guterres UN chief urges Myanmar to pardon Reuters reporters
Bagre Dam is located on the White Volta river (pictured in 2007) that begins in Burkina Faso and which converges with the Black Volta downstream and feeds into Lake Volta in southern Ghana
In Ghana Flooding kills 34 during heavy rains
X
Advertisement