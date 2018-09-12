Here are photos of Kofi Annan's body arrival in Ghana

news

The mortal remains of the late United Nations General Secretary, Kofi Annan landed in Accra from Geneva, Switzerland on Monday, September 10.

The mortal remains was carried by the United Nations (UN) plane.

The casket, draped in a UN flag, is accompanied by his wife, children and some UN officials.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo received the body in a brief ceremony.

READ MORE: Mortal remains of Kofi Annan laid in state

The former UN General Secretary will be accorded a state burial and his body interred at the new Military Cemetery in Accra on September 13, 2018 after burial service at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Wednesday, September 12.

The Nobel Laureate passed away on August 18 in the Swiss capital Berne after a short illness.

Here are photos of his body arrival at the airport.