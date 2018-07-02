Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Held Catalan leaders to be moved to jails in the region: govt

Catalan Separatists Held leaders to be moved to jails in the region: govt

Six of the nine Catalan separatist leaders in custody over their role in Catalonia's secession bid will be transferred to prisons in the region, Madrid said Monday, signalling a thaw in tensions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Catalan deposed regional vice president Oriol Junqueras, pictured in 2017, is said to be among the six Catalan separatist leaders set to be moved to Catalonia prisons from the Madrid area where they are currently jailed play

Catalan deposed regional vice president Oriol Junqueras, pictured in 2017, is said to be among the six Catalan separatist leaders set to be moved to Catalonia prisons from the Madrid area where they are currently jailed

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Six of the nine Catalan separatist leaders in custody over their role in Catalonia's secession bid will be transferred to prisons in the region, Madrid said Monday, signalling a thaw in tensions.

"It is expected that the six accused will between Wednesday and Thursday go to penitentiary centres, dependent on the prison services of the Catalonia government," the interior ministry said in a statement, without giving the names of the separatists concerned.

According to the Spanish media, however, former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras, the leaders of pro-independence groups Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart and former president of the regional parliament Carme Forcadell are among the six.

Accused of rebellion for their role in Catalonia's proclamation of independence in October 2017, the nine separatists are currently in jail in the Madrid region.

They are considered "political prisoners" by the separatist government in Catalonia, but the central government and the supreme court believe they have broken the law.

Spain's prime minister, Socialist Pedro Sanchez, has been in power for a month after overthrowing his conservative predecessor Mariano Rajoy.

Last week he urged Catalan separatist leaders to "turn the page" on the contested independence referendum after regional president Quim Torra said he wanted another vote.

The announcement of these first prison transfers comes a week before a meeting in Spain's capital between Sanchez and Torra on July 9.

It will allow the prisoners to be closer to their families, as Barcelona is about 600 kilometres from the Spanish capital.

"The remaining three accused in custody will be transferred later," the ministry said in its statement.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 In India At least 44 dead in bus crashbullet
2 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
3 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet

Related Articles

In Belgium Government may probe whether Spain spied on Catalan leader
In California The Los Angeles restaurants stimulating all five senses
Pedro Sanchez Socialist sworn in as new Spanish PM
Ousmann Umar From desert ordeal to masters degree: migrant offers cautionary tale
In Catalonia Lawmakers vote on new regional separatist leader
Mariano Rajoy Graft-tainted Spanish PM under fire from opposition, allies
Quim Torra New Catalan leader shuns constitution as sworn in
Mariano Rajoy Spain PM gets backing for budget despite Catalan crisis
Mariano Rajoy Spain's Socialists file no-confidence motion against PM over graft
In Spain Socialists vow election in months if PM loses no-confidence vote

World

Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein, seen here arriving at court in Manhattan on June 5, 2018, saw his career implode in a blaze of accusations of sexual misconduct
Harvey Weinstein Film producer indicted for sex crimes against third woman
The avowed feminist was asked on Sunday to comment on allegations that he had groped a journalist during a music festival in the western city of Creston, British Columbia in 2000
Justin Trudeau Canadian PM denies groping reporter at 2000 music festival
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May insisted Brexit would happen as planned on March 29, 2019, but dodged a question about extending the transition period, currently limited to December 2020
Theresa May British PM meets German, Dutch leaders in crucial Brexit week
Police tape marks the entrance to the building complex where The Capital Gazette is located; a woman who was cyberstalked by the gunman says she lived in constant fear he would one day find and kill her
In US Woman stalked by newspaper shooter lived in fear of attack