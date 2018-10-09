Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Haiti quake upends lives already stressed by poverty

In Haiti Quake upends lives already stressed by poverty

Quake-hit Port-de-Paix was back to its daily routines Monday but in poor neighborhoods like l'Hopital, on a steep hill that looks out to the sea beyond the Haitian city, people's troubles are just beginning.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Aerial view of the city of Port-de-Paix, on October 7, 2018 after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake that killed at least 15 people play

Aerial view of the city of Port-de-Paix, on October 7, 2018 after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake that killed at least 15 people

(AFP)

Quake-hit Port-de-Paix was back to its daily routines Monday but in poor neighborhoods like l'Hopital, on a steep hill that looks out to the sea beyond the Haitian city, people's troubles are just beginning.

Nearly all the flimsily built houses along the mudslicked corridor that runs up the hill through L'Hopital show damage from Saturday's 5.9 magnitude quake.

"When a quake comes, there is always damage and losses," says Geraldo Mesadieu as he stands outside the one room dwelling he shares with his wife and four children.

Not one of the room's four walls is intact.

During the quake, Mesadieu's 20-year-old son Joel, his youngest, was seized by panic and ran down the hillside. He stumbled and fell onto a sharp metal object and was killed -- one of 15 deaths from the quake.

"I should have gone to live some place else because the hillside is too steep here. I built a small wall below to support it a bit, but as you can see, all the walls are cracked," he said.

"The problem is, down below, the land is too expensive," he said as he looked out to the sea.

A boy walks with a donkey in the city of Port-de-Paix, on October 8, 2018 play

A boy walks with a donkey in the city of Port-de-Paix, on October 8, 2018

(AFP)

In a country where building standards are not respected, and urban planning is non-existent, a medium intensity quake is enough to cause loss of life and material damage.

Saddened by the death of her neighbor, Limita Axius returned Monday to her home, but just for a change of clothes.

"I can't sleep here with all the cracks in the walls. I'm sleeping in a church for now but I don't know how long I'll be able to," said Axius, who is 23.

"To go somewhere else to live I need money, so I have to resign myself and return here, even if it is dangerous," she said.

While Port-de-Paix's precarious hillside dwellings were the hardest hit by the quake, some buildings in the center of the city also were damaged.

An old house

A man named Joseph poses in front a house owned by Virginie(background) that suffered some damage after the earthquake that hit the city of Port-de-Paix, on October 8, 2018 play

A man named Joseph poses in front a house owned by Virginie(background) that suffered some damage after the earthquake that hit the city of Port-de-Paix, on October 8, 2018

(AFP)

Her gray hair arranged in small tresses, 77-year-old Virginia Vincent is a picture of vulnerability as she sits in a small chair set in the doorway of her house, on a corner in the center of Port-de-Paix.

"The house has been here since president Estime," she said referring the 1946-1950 presidency of Leon Dumarsais Estime.

"Two hurricanes have passed since I've lived here, and the house always stood straight. But look at it now, it wants to fall down on me."

The old house's walls are cracked and crumbling, its wood frame apparently unable to hold their weight during the seconds that the quake lasted.

A woman named Ifenis sits in her house that suffered some damage in the walls after the earthquake hit the city of Port-de-Paix, play

A woman named Ifenis sits in her house that suffered some damage in the walls after the earthquake hit the city of Port-de-Paix,

(AFP)

"I no longer have a place to sleep, I can't go on," she said, suddenly bursting into tears as a neighbor tries to console her.

"I have suffered every possible misery, even at my age. I have no children, no one who can come to help me."

Shoe shine boys, a bread seller, the driver of a moto-taxi -- all are saddened as they pass to see the suffering of an old woman, but powerless to offer anything more than a consoling word.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Japan Military officer killed during US-Philippine drillbullet
2 In Indonesia Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermathbullet
3 Syrian Conflict Heavy arms go, but Syria rebels alert on dusty frontlinebullet

Related Articles

Cholera The plague of the poor
In US Haitians face deportation as 2010 quake reprieve expires
United Nations Food agency sounds alarm on 'overlooked crises'
Dominican Republic Inequality drives migration crisis for Haiti
In Europe #Metoo: New laws on consent and catcalling
In Afghanistan Guns and roses: Afghan farmers enjoy sweet smell of success
Medecins Sans Frontiers MSF aid workers in Africa 'used prostitutes': Report
Haiti Country tense after unpopular fuel price hike
Swiss Re Disaster costs nearly double to $175bn in 2016
In Haiti Senate gives new government vote of confidence

World

North Korea's KIm has told the South that the Pope is welcome to visit
Kim Jong Un North Korean leader wants Pope to visit, South to tell Vatican
With trade growth set to slow sharply amid a trade war between the US and China, the IMF cut its outlook for global GDP by two-tenths to 3.7 percent for 2018 and 2019
US-China Feud Trade war between both countries sparks IMF global growth cut warning
Yasaku Maezawa paid an undisclosed sum for a ticket on fellow tycoon Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket around the Moon as early as 2023
Yusaku Maezawa Japan space tourist says moon training 'shouldn't be too hard'
Ukrainian tanks drive through Kiev during a military parade in August to celebrate Independence Day
In Ukraine Fire and explosions erupt at arms depot
X
Advertisement