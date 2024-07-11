The record-breaking feat took place in Accra, Ghana, on 9 March 2024 and highlights Felicity's dedication and hard work. The GWR statement reads: "The most cars washed in eight hours by an individual is 60 and was achieved by Felicity Asantewaa (Ghana) in Accra, Ghana, on 9 March 2024. Felicity broke the record by 5."

GWR confirms Felicity Asantewaa as record holder for most cars washed Pulse Ghana

As some few Ghanaians have been attempting to land a spot in Guinness World Records, Felicity's remarkable achievement finally shines a spotlight on Ghana's potential for extraordinary feats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her determination and efficiency in washing 60 cars in such a short time frame have earned her a well-deserved spot in the Guinness World Records and put Ghana on the map for such remarkable accomplishments.

This achievement becomes a source of pride for Felicity who is known as a car enthusiast.

Before Felicity Asantewaa's remarkable achievement, Ghanaian Chef Smith found himself embroiled in a scandal involving Guinness World Record stunts.

Chef Smith Pulse Ghana

The chef, who participated in a sponsored Cook-a-thon without officially applying for the record, falsely claimed that Guinness World Records had recognised him as the record holder for the longest cook-a-thon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chef Smith made this false declaration at a press conference, presenting a forged certificate. However, investigations by some Ghanaian journalists and social media users revealed the deception and Guinness World Records eventually confirmed that he was not in their records.