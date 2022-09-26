RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Gunman kills 9 in school shooting in Russia

News Agency Of Nigeria

Russian officials on Monday reported that a gunman killed nine people, including five children at a school in Russia before committing suicide.

Gunman kills 9 in school shooting in Russia (Ynetnews)
Gunman kills 9 in school shooting in Russia (Ynetnews)

The motive for the shooting in Izhevsk, capital of the Udmurtia region about 970 km (600 miles) east of Moscow, was unclear.

Recommended articles

The Udmurtia branch of the interior ministry said the body of the gunman was discovered by police at the scene.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the attacker had killed nine people before committing suicide.

The victims included five children, two teachers and two security guards, it said.

Russia has seen several school shootings in recent years.

In May 2021, a teenage gunman killed seven children and two adults in the city of Kazan.

In April 2022, an armed man killed two children and a teacher at a kindergarten in the central Ulyanovsk region before committing suicide.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ado-Odo residents drum support for Tinubu

Ado-Odo residents drum support for Tinubu

Buhari returns to Abuja after outing at UNGA77 in New York

Buhari returns to Abuja after outing at UNGA77 in New York

Gunman kills 9 in school shooting in Russia

Gunman kills 9 in school shooting in Russia

‘Don’t vote for killers’, Jonathan advises Nigerians

‘Don’t vote for killers’, Jonathan advises Nigerians

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

2023: APC postpones inauguration of PCC

2023: APC postpones inauguration of PCC

Gov. Soludo promises speedy intervention on flood victims in Anambra

Gov. Soludo promises speedy intervention on flood victims in Anambra

500,000 Nigerians await repatriation from 3 countries -Commissioner

500,000 Nigerians await repatriation from 3 countries -Commissioner

Judgment: LASTMA not revenue generating agency – rights activist

Judgment: LASTMA not revenue generating agency – rights activist

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting on the military-industrial complex, the same day he addressed the nation, at the Kremlin, September 20, 2022, in Moscow, Russia.

'If our integrity is threatened...' - Putin roars as he escalates Ukraine war, issues nuclear threat to West

South Sudanese women and children queue to receive emergency food at the United Nations protection of civilians (POC) site 3 hosting about 30,000 people displaced during fighting in Juba, South Sudan July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

Half of Sudan’s most vulnerable children could die without aid-UN

President Joe Biden denies he wants a regime change in Russia.

Russia wants to destroy ‘Ukraine’s right to exist - Biden

US air strike killed 27 al Shabaab militants in Somalia – Military (Hiraan)

U.S. air strike killed 27 al Shabaab militants in Somalia – Military