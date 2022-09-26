Gunman kills 9 in school shooting in Russia

The Udmurtia branch of the interior ministry said the body of the gunman was discovered by police at the scene.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the attacker had killed nine people before committing suicide.

The victims included five children, two teachers and two security guards, it said.

Russia has seen several school shootings in recent years.

In May 2021, a teenage gunman killed seven children and two adults in the city of Kazan.