Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Guantanamo prison takes on geriatric airs

Guantanamo prison takes on geriatric airs

The controversial Guantanamo Bay prison still houses 40 aging inmates -- and with no plans to close it, many of them will probably remain there until they die.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A physical therapy room has been set up for older detainees at Guantanamo Bay prison play

A physical therapy room has been set up for older detainees at Guantanamo Bay prison

(AFP/File)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The controversial Guantanamo Bay prison still houses 40 aging inmates -- and with no plans to close it, many of them will probably remain there until they die.

The population still imprisoned at the military base in Cuba range from middle-aged to elderly -- the oldest inmate is 71 -- so the prison with a history of torture has taken on some airs of a geriatric facility.

The US Army -- directed to ensure Guantanamo can stay open at least another 25 years -- has revamped parts of the institution home to terror suspects to include a dedicated medical center and operating rooms.

"There has been a lot of thought put into what preparing for an aging detainee population looks like and what infrastructure we need to have in place to do that safely and humanely," said Anne Leanos, the public affairs director for Joint Task Force Guantanamo.

With a budget of $12 million, a prison annex has been transformed into a public hospital, complete with a radiology room equipped with an MRI scanner, as well as an emergency room and three-bed intensive care unit.

During a journalist visit to the new clinic, a walker sits in the corner of a room, which has a hospital bed, wheelchair and medical equipment akin to any other infirmary.

But there is no window, and wire mesh serves as a partition, recalling that this is still very much a detention center.

Congress will not allow sick prisoners to travel to the United States for treatment: Guantanamo inmates are considered highly dangerous by the government, which accuses them of participating in various attacks including those of September 11.

'Still fighting'

The US Army -- directed to ensure Guantanamo can stay open at least another 25 years -- has revamped parts of the institution home to terror suspects to include a dedicated medical center and operating rooms play

The US Army -- directed to ensure Guantanamo can stay open at least another 25 years -- has revamped parts of the institution home to terror suspects to include a dedicated medical center and operating rooms

(AFP)

No prisoner needs a wheelchair yet -- but if the need arises, the clinic is prepared with ramps.

Patients suffer from ailments common for their age: diabetes, hypertension, gastrointestinal diseases and motor disorders.

The second-floor psychiatric ward is equipped with two cells converted into consultation rooms.

A third, completely empty cell is padded and serves as the isolation room for prisoners experiencing psychotic episodes.

Like any staff deployed to Guantanamo, prison psychiatrists usually stay just nine to 12 months on site, limiting the scope of their interaction with prisoners.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visits Guantanamo about four times a year to make sure the prison is complying with detention standards and to assess detainees' treatment.

Since the infamous detention center opened in 2002, nine inmates have died: seven committed suicide, according to the military, while one died of cancer and another had a heart attack.

The largest contingent -- 26 inmates -- at the military complex have never been charged with anything, but are considered too dangerous to be released.

One "highly compliant" inmate was on a "non-religious fast," at the moment of the visit -- a euphemism used at the prison to describe hunger strikes prisoners regularly observe in protest.

Acts of rebellion are fairly common -- and base commander Admiral John Ring said one inmate was currently under disciplinary action.

"These are the ones that could not be released," said Ring. "Many of these gentlemen are still at war with the United States.

"Any act of resistance, no matter how small -- they are still fighting the war through these minor acts of resistance."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
2 Russians 'will go to heaven' in event of nuclear war: Putinbullet
3 Blue wine? A tea-infused vintage? Spain startup shakes things upbullet

Related Articles

Strategy Here's what McDonald's restaurants look like around the world (MCD)
The Haqqani Network Who are the Haqqanis, Afghanistan's most feared insurgents?
World How Brett Kavanaugh would transform the Supreme Court
Politics Trump might send captured ISIS fighters to Guantanamo, but critics warn this could turn them into recruiting posters for terrorism
Trump US could send Islamic State 'Beatles', others to Guantanamo: report
World Psychologists' group maintains ban on work at Military detention facilities
Ali Charaf Damache Algerian-Irish man makes terror plea in Pennsylvania
Trump US President to announce Supreme Court pick July 9
In Europe EU says no 'Guantanamo Bay for migrants' outside bloc

World

Handout picture released by the Peruvian presidency press office of President Martin Vizcarra (L) and newly appointed Interior Minister Carlos Moran, waving during a swearing-in ceremony at government headquarters in Lima on October 19, 2018.
Peru's new interior minister sworn in amid judge scandal
The march on parliament aims to convince British Prime Minister Theresa May to hold a second Brexit referendum
Worried Britons to rally for new Brexit vote
A man stares at a street-art installation in Rome inspired by Banksy and Italy's budget dispute with Brussels
Moody's downgrades Italy credit rating on debt, deficit concerns
This handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on July 10, 2017, shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaking with Interior Minister Prince Abdelaziz bin Saud bin Nayef during a cabinet meeting chaired by the king in Mecca
Saudi's young crown prince: reformer or authoritarian?
X
Advertisement