Ghanaian shopkeeper wins right to remain in the UK after 50-year residency

Gideon Nicholas Day

The Home Office of the United Kingdom has granted Nelson Shardey, a retired shopkeeper from Wallasey in Wirral, the right to remain in the UK indefinitely. Shardey, who moved to Britain as a student in 1977, faced potential deportation in 2019 despite having lived in the country for nearly five decades.

The 74-year-old, originally from Ghana, was informed in 2019 that he had no legal right to reside in the UK. However, after a prolonged legal battle, the government acknowledged his case as "exceptional" and granted him indefinite leave to remain.

Shardey arrived in the UK on a student visa, but his plans changed when a coup in Ghana left his family unable to pay his tuition fees. He took up various jobs, including working at Mother’s Pride bread, Kipling’s Cakes, and Bendick’s Chocolate.

He eventually married a British woman, moved to Wallasey, and ran his own business, Nelson's News. His life in the UK also included a commendation for bravery in 2007 after he intervened in a robbery.

When Shardey applied for a passport in 2019 to visit Ghana after his mother’s death, he was told he was not a British citizen. This prompted a legal battle, during which more than £48,000 was raised to support his case. With his recent victory, the funds will now be donated to charity, according to his family.

Shardey’s lawyer, Nicola Burgess of the Greater Manchester Immigration Aid Unit, expressed her elation at the outcome. "Nelson’s bravery in facing the challenges of a dysfunctional immigration system has been inspirational," she said, calling on the government to simplify the immigration process to prevent similar cases.

Mr Shardey expressed his profound relief and gratitude. "I would like to thank everybody who believed in us and supported us in words and donations," he said. His sons, Aaron and Jacob, shared their joy, emphasising the significance of the victory for their family.

The Home Office stated that it is working with Shardey to process his indefinite leave to remain application and apologised for any distress caused.

The family plans to donate the funds raised to The Boaz Trust, Clatterbridge Cancer Charity, and Wirral Foodbank.

