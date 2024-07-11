Ghanaian shopkeeper wins right to remain in the UK after 50-year residency

Shardey arrived in the UK on a student visa, but his plans changed when a coup in Ghana left his family unable to pay his tuition fees. He took up various jobs, including working at Mother’s Pride bread, Kipling’s Cakes, and Bendick’s Chocolate.

He eventually married a British woman, moved to Wallasey, and ran his own business, Nelson's News. His life in the UK also included a commendation for bravery in 2007 after he intervened in a robbery.

When Shardey applied for a passport in 2019 to visit Ghana after his mother’s death, he was told he was not a British citizen. This prompted a legal battle, during which more than £48,000 was raised to support his case. With his recent victory, the funds will now be donated to charity, according to his family.

Shardey’s lawyer, Nicola Burgess of the Greater Manchester Immigration Aid Unit, expressed her elation at the outcome. "Nelson’s bravery in facing the challenges of a dysfunctional immigration system has been inspirational," she said, calling on the government to simplify the immigration process to prevent similar cases.

Mr Shardey expressed his profound relief and gratitude. "I would like to thank everybody who believed in us and supported us in words and donations," he said. His sons, Aaron and Jacob, shared their joy, emphasising the significance of the victory for their family.

The Home Office stated that it is working with Shardey to process his indefinite leave to remain application and apologised for any distress caused.