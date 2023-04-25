The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Ghanaian capital takes over as UNESCO’s 2023 World Book Capital

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that the choice of Accra as the 2023 World Book Capital was a call for action to support reading among all people and remove the barriers to reading on the African continent.

Audrey Azoulay (UNESCO)
Audrey Azoulay (UNESCO)

Recommended articles

“Books and reading are essential to us all, as a source of information, questions and emotions, to get us close with the world,”

Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay said at the launching ceremony for the 2023 World Book Capital along with Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He added that the choice of Accra as the 2023 World Book Capital was a call for action to support reading among all people and remove the barriers to reading on the African continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

While reading some books with some school children at the ceremony, Akufo-Addo said: “The World Book Capital is more than a reading campaign. It is an opportunity for the government and international partners to leverage these diverse linkages, to culture and education to deepen our collective actions to make progress on the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.”

“It is also a catalyst for investment in Ghana’s creative and cultural sector that will enable this growing sector to provide more decent jobs for our young people,” the president added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ghanaian capital takes over as UNESCO’s 2023 World Book Capital

Ghanaian capital takes over as UNESCO’s 2023 World Book Capital

Crisis in Taraba APC as party suspends senator-elect over anti-party activities

Crisis in Taraba APC as party suspends senator-elect over anti-party activities

Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerian women, diplomatic corps for successful tenure

Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerian women, diplomatic corps for successful tenure

Abia School of Nursing and Midwifery, cheapest in Nigeria – Ikpeazu

Abia School of Nursing and Midwifery, cheapest in Nigeria – Ikpeazu

Enugu Gov-Elect, Mbah, inaugurates 60-man transition committee

Enugu Gov-Elect, Mbah, inaugurates 60-man transition committee

Gov. Bagudu mourns 4 accident victims

Gov. Bagudu mourns 4 accident victims

Buhari mourns retired Gen. Sa’id

Buhari mourns retired Gen. Sa’id

I am strong and ready to work - Tinubu

I am strong and ready to work - Tinubu

Bayelsa Federal Commissioner abducted by gunmen

Bayelsa Federal Commissioner abducted by gunmen

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burhan and Hemedti [BBC]

What caused the recent fighting in Sudan? [Pulse Explainer]

Ongoing fighting in Sudan complicates efforts to evacuate foreigners.

Ongoing fighting in Sudan complicates efforts to evacuate foreigners

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk [Theo Wargo/WireImage]

Twitter CEO Elon Musk threatens legal action against Microsoft

Rhessi Satellite [Skynews]

Old NASA satellite, Rhessi, expected to hit Earth today