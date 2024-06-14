Ghana to experience 21-day power outage due to gas supply issue from Nigeria

In a joint statement on Thursday, June 13, 2024, the Ghana Grid Company LTD (GRIDCO) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), said the reduction in gas supply from their West African neighbour is expected to last for three weeks.

The power companies explained that the gas supply shortage was due to maintenance works being undertaken by a supplier from Nigeria, causing a reduction in overall power generation capacity in Ghana.

“The Ghana Grid Company LTD. (GRIDCO) and the Electricity Company of Ghana, (ECG) wish to inform the public that due to a reduction in gas supply from Nigeria since yesterday, Wednesday 12th June, 2024 some areas across the country have experienced an interruption in power supply.

“The West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCO), in a statement, has explained that the reduction in gas supply was due to maintenance works being undertaken by a gas supplier in Nigeria and is projected to last three (3) weeks.

“The maintenance has caused a reduction in overall power generation capacity in Ghana which could result in load management over the period of the work,” the companies said.

However, the companies said they're collaborating with other stakeholders in the power value chain to optimise available resources to ensure minimal impact of the gas supply challenge on consumers.