RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Ghana lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday announced the re-opening of land and sea borders, and the lifting of most of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Nana Akufo-Addo (BBC)
Nana Akufo-Addo (BBC)

In his 28th nationwide COVID-19 address, the president said the decision was made after reviewing the raft of measures put in place to help win the fight against the virus, against the background of rapidly declining infections, and the relative success of the vaccination campaign by the Ghana Health Service.

Recommended articles

“From Monday, the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory.

“I encourage all of you to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices and avoid overcrowded gatherings.

“All in-person activities, including religious gatherings, conferences, workshops, and funerals, may resume at full capacity, as long as the audience and participants are fully vaccinated, but hand washing and hand sanitizing points should be made available.

“Fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test result from the country of origin.

“It has been a difficult two years, and we see light at the end of a very long tunnel. I appeal to all of us to live responsibly, protect ourselves, and do everything we can to stay safe as we lift these restrictions,” Akufo-Addo said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gunmen attack police divisional headquarters in Imo

Gunmen attack police divisional headquarters in Imo

Ghana lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

Ghana lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

Court refuses Abba Kyari’s bail application

Court refuses Abba Kyari’s bail application

Homewin, the biggest promo that is set to put a smile on the faces of Nigerians

Homewin, the biggest promo that is set to put a smile on the faces of Nigerians

Accommodating spirit of Ibadan people worthy of emulation – Eze Ndigbo

Accommodating spirit of Ibadan people worthy of emulation – Eze Ndigbo

Governor’s aide arrested for assaulting traffic warden in Illorin

Governor’s aide arrested for assaulting traffic warden in Illorin

PDP knocks FG as El-Rufai praises security agents for repelling bandit attack on Kaduna Airport

PDP knocks FG as El-Rufai praises security agents for repelling bandit attack on Kaduna Airport

2023: South-East PDP backs southern governors’ stand on zoning of Presidency

2023: South-East PDP backs southern governors’ stand on zoning of Presidency

PDP presidential aspirant, Doyin Okupe congratulates Buhari, APC over convention

PDP presidential aspirant, Doyin Okupe congratulates Buhari, APC over convention

Trending

Russia to stop accepting Dollars, Euros for gas sold to 'unfriendly countries'

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

France freezes €850m of Russian assets

Vladmir-Putin-Emmanuel-Macron (PUNCH)

Ukraine war: Exclusion from G20 will not be ‘fatal,’ Russia says

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenksy says Russian fighter pilots will face justice

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seen on March 10, 2022.