Ghana lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

“From Monday, the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory.

“I encourage all of you to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices and avoid overcrowded gatherings.

“All in-person activities, including religious gatherings, conferences, workshops, and funerals, may resume at full capacity, as long as the audience and participants are fully vaccinated, but hand washing and hand sanitizing points should be made available.

“Fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test result from the country of origin.