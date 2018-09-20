Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Ghana flooding kills 34 during heavy rains

In Ghana Flooding kills 34 during heavy rains

At least 34 people have died in northern Ghana during flooding caused by heavy rains and waters spilling from a dam in neighbouring Burkina Faso, relief agency officials said Thursday.

  • Published:
Bagre Dam is located on the White Volta river (pictured in 2007) that begins in Burkina Faso and which converges with the Black Volta downstream and feeds into Lake Volta in southern Ghana play

Bagre Dam is located on the White Volta river (pictured in 2007) that begins in Burkina Faso and which converges with the Black Volta downstream and feeds into Lake Volta in southern Ghana

(AFP/File)

At least 34 people have died in northern Ghana during flooding caused by heavy rains and waters spilling from a dam in neighbouring Burkina Faso, relief agency officials said Thursday.

Bagre Dam is located on the White Volta river that begins in Burkina Faso and which converges with the Black Volta downstream and feeds into Lake Volta in southern Ghana.

The authorities open the dam's spillways during annual rains, but the excess volumes of water regularly flood communities along the rivers.

People living along the White Volta have been urged to stay away from its banks.Others have been told to move to higher ground.

Seji Saji, deputy head of Ghana's National Disaster Management Organisation, said the situation was under control and teams were working flat out to reach those affected.

"In all we have on record 34 deaths and two people missing. The affected people are over 52,000 and we are still assessing the situation," he added.

"All these happened during the time that the river overflowed its banks but the rate of spillage has reduced considerably and fortunately since last week and this week there has not been any heavy rainfall."

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government have been criticised for not visiting victims of the floods.

Aid agency Oxfam's inequality programmes and campaign manager in Ghana, Zakaria Sulemana, said the situation required "high-powered political attention".

"People want to hear the president, in fact we should have seen the president visit the area to console them or better still initiate an action to ensure that this does not happen again," he added.

Saji said Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia will be visiting flood victims this weekend.

In 1999, flooding in the Upper West, Upper East, Northern and Brong Ahafo and Volta regions of northern Ghana affected more than 300,000 people, according to NADMO.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Guatemala UN puts ex-VP in charge of Venezuela migrant crisisbullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM hits out at Iran after Syria friendly...bullet
3 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet

Related Articles

Strategy Partnering for Growth in Africa by Joe Kaeser, President and CEO of Siemens AG
Vogue Unofficial Check out the stunning beauty looks from this recreation of Vogue September issues by Ghanaian photographer
Disaster Six students buried in excreta after school’s pit latrine caved in on them
Lifestyle Smoke in cabin forces Nigerian plane to make emergency landing in Ghana
Healthy Sex 10 reasons why men should be having sex right now
The BAFTAs Best Dressed at last night's prestigious film awards in London
Too Much Pain Tears flow as fiancé collapses beside lover's coffin during burial
World Trump Comments, Infuriating Africans, May Set Back U.S. Interests
2017 review Efritin.com came with everything, and left with nothing

World

The director of Amnesty International Spain, Esteban Beltran (L), and the director of international justice policy at Amnesty International Argentina, Mariana Fontura Marques, present a report on violence in Venezuela
In Venezuela Murder toll worse than some war zones: Amnesty
The identity tag and medals belonging to Army Master Sergeant Charles McDaniel, who went missing during the Korean War
Trump US President announces identities of two sets of N. Korea remains
UN chief Antonio Guterres said it was "not acceptable" for Reuters journalists Wa Lone (front) and Kyaw Soe Oo (C-back) to be jailed in Myanmar for doing their jobs
Antonio Guterres UN chief urges Myanmar to pardon Reuters reporters
WADA's decision to reinstate Russia has been met with an angry reaction
In Russia 'Treachery' or 'transparent'? athletes to return as WADA lifts doping ban
X
Advertisement