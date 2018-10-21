Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Germany urges global minimum tax for digital giants

Germany urges global minimum tax for digital giants

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in an interview for publication Sunday he backed a global minimum fiscal regime for multinationals as Europe looks to levy tax notably on US tech giants.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Sholz (R, pictured May 2018) said there needs to be a "minimum tax rate valid globally which no state can get out of (applying)" play

Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Sholz (R, pictured May 2018) said there needs to be a "minimum tax rate valid globally which no state can get out of (applying)"

(AFP/File)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in an interview for publication Sunday he backed a global minimum fiscal regime for multinationals as Europe looks to levy tax notably on US tech giants.

"We need a minumum tax rate valid globally which no state can get out of (applying)," Scholz, a social democrat in conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government, told the "Welt am Sonntag" weekly.

Europe is trying to devise a strategy to tax profits from the likes of Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and digital platforms such as YouTube and Airbnb which currently manage to keep fiscal exposure to a bare minimum.

Digital platforms "aggravate a problem which we know well from globalisation and which we are trying to counter -- the shifting of profits to fiscally beneficial regions," said Scholz.

Scholz was last week nonetheless reported not to be convinced by a controversial EU proposal to slap a European tax on US tech giants amid worries it may turn out to be both ineffective and protectionist.

France for a year has rallied EU partners to draw up the tax which Paris says is necessary to ensure tech giants pay their way.

Scholz explained he had launched an initiative designed to help states react to so-called fiscal dumping in support of embryonic OECD plans designed to fight tax transparency and cross-border tax evasion.

"We require coordinated mechanisms which prevent the displacement of revenues to tax havens," said Scholz.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has proposed a European tax on "big tech" with susbstantial digital revenue in Europe, based on overall revenue in Europe and not just profits.

But lead opponent Ireland says a growing number of countries are grumbling about hidden problems with the tax, including that it could inadvertently snag European companies.

There is also concern as to what consequences might flow from such a plan at a time against the backdrop of a potential full-blown EU-US trade war.

Berlin worries that cranking up the ante on trade with the United States by launching what Washington could see as an attack on Silicon Valley's corporate giants may threaten German auto exports.

Germany has already shown some opposition to a French plan to tax tech giants three percent of certain forms of revenue including advertising and sale of personal data.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday he will in the coming days urge EU members to commit to backing a tax.

A March proposal by the Commission includes introducing a tax as a bridge measure until such time as the OECD can roll out a measure which can be applied globally.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Hong Kong mega bridge launch announcement sparks backlashbullet
2 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
3 Russians 'will go to heaven' in event of nuclear war: Putinbullet

Related Articles

Football Lopetegui the fall-guy for wider malaise at Madrid
Pulse Blogger [Sports ] Downward trend of the German football team
Saudi account of Khashoggi's death meets growing scepticism
Football Henry suffers defeat on Monaco return, PSG seal perfect 10
Football Bayern 'pulled together' to end winless run after bosses' fury
Football Henry suffers defeat on Monaco return, PSG seal perfect 10
Football Ten-man Bayern end winless streak as Alcacer keeps Dortmund top
Football Ten-man Bayern end winless streak as Alcacer keeps Dortmund top
Lifestyle How GM went from bankrupt and on the brink of death to being one of the world's best-run car companies (GM)

World

Hondurans taking part in US-bound migrant caravan, on the border bridge between Guatemala and Mexico at Tecun Uman, on October 19, 2018.
Thousands of Central American migrants stranded on Mexican border
A Black Hawk army helicopter, like the one seen in this file photo, was returning to its base when it crashed in Colombia's west, the military said
Colombian military copter crashes, killing 4: officials
Chile's flag flies near a glacier at a national park in Patagonia, where Argentina recently claimed a glacier field along the countries' joint border
Chile denies a glacier spat has chilled ties to Argentina
The military appears to be in control of Mutsamudu's old city centre
Comoros army regains control in Anjouan after uprising: minister
X
Advertisement