RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Germany, France defend EU sanctions package on Russia

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The finance ministers of Germany and France pushed back on Friday against criticism that the EU’s latest salvo of sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine do not go far enough.

Germany, France defend EU sanctions package on Russia (CNBC)
Germany, France defend EU sanctions package on Russia (CNBC)

“All options are on the table,’’ Germany’s Christian Lindner told reporters in Paris but emphasised that Russian banks were already “completely blocked’’ from EU financial markets.

Recommended articles

France’s Bruno Le Maire said the Russian economy was already feeling the impact of the measures.

Some EU member states, especially the Baltics, had pushed for the harshest sanctions possible after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday.

This included the immediate expulsion of Russia from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) payment system, a banking payments communication system.

However, some EU countries, including Germany and Austria, have expressed reservations.

An EU diplomat told dpa that Hungary, Italy and Cyprus also agreed this would be a step too far, too soon.

Latvian President Egils Levites called again on Friday for Russia to be isolated from the world like North Korea.

Levits said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime “threatens not only Ukraine but for Europe and the whole world.’’

The foreign ministers from the 27 EU states are to meet on Friday for an urgent session on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and adopt the latest sanctions package on Russia.

EU leaders agreed on the wide-ranging measures that target Russia’s energy, finance and transport sectors on Thursday night at a crisis summit in Brussels.

The package includes technology export bans and restricts Moscow’s access to the EU’s financial markets.

“The package of massive and targeted sanctions approved tonight shows how united the EU is,’’ European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in the early hours of Friday.

Von der Leyen said that the measures include sanctions “targeting 70 per cent of the Russian banking market and key state-owned companies,’’ as well as Russia’s energy sector.

The EU also banned the sale of aircraft and equipment to Russian airlines and cut Russia’s access to “crucial technology’’.

Finally, visas, von der Leyen tweeted after six hours of consultations in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was also involved.

“Diplomats and related groups and business people will no longer have privileged access to the EU.’’

EU leaders were meeting after Russia launched a multi-front offensive, including from Belarus, against Ukraine on Thursday which Ukraine has described as a “full-scale invasion” using land, sea and air forces.

The fighting had reached Kiev by Friday morning.

China, which has not criticised Russia for the attack on its neighbour, said once again on Friday that punitive measures were not an appropriate response.

“I will like to reiterate that sanctions have never been an effective way to solve problems,’’ Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Foreign Ministry said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Finally, Buhari signs electoral bill into law

Finally, Buhari signs electoral bill into law

Germany, France defend EU sanctions package on Russia

Germany, France defend EU sanctions package on Russia

Court orders IGP to immediately release IPOB member arrested last year

Court orders IGP to immediately release IPOB member arrested last year

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Foreign relations experts urge Nigeria to remain neutral

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Foreign relations experts urge Nigeria to remain neutral

Why Buhari had 12 million votes before election- Femi Adesina

Why Buhari had 12 million votes before election- Femi Adesina

FG constructs roads in 46 tertiary institutions

FG constructs roads in 46 tertiary institutions

Tinubu seeks Ooni, Owa Obokun’s royal blessings for his presidential ambition

Tinubu seeks Ooni, Owa Obokun’s royal blessings for his presidential ambition

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine manifestation of global disorder – NDM

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine manifestation of global disorder – NDM

Buhari forced me to contest for Kaduna governor- El-Rufai

Buhari forced me to contest for Kaduna governor- El-Rufai

Trending

What is going on between Russia and Ukraine?

Putin attacks parts of Ukraine

6 Nigerian footballers affected by Russia-Ukraine tensions

How Vladamir Putin's military action against Ukraine affects Nigerian players

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Ghanaian students call for evacuation as tension escalates

Ukraine conflict

Ukraine invasion: Biden pledges new sanctions to punish Russia

biden putin (NationalDaily)