German teen allegedly kills parents, brother with knife, injuring sister

The parents of the accused died at the scene.

The incident occurred in the Waldshut District close to Germany’s border with Switzerland on Tuesday evening. The parents, who were 58 and 61 years old respectively, died at the scene, a block of flats.

“The 34-year-old brother of the suspect died in hospital as a result of his injuries in spite of resuscitation measures,” the investigators said.

The 19-year-old’s sister suffered serious stab wounds. She was taken to hospital by rescue helicopter. Her injuries are said to be not life-threatening. The suspect has reportedly joint German and Italian citizenship.

The public prosecutor’s office in Waldshut-Tiengen is charging the accused on a two-count charge of homicide and attempted homicide. The investigation is ongoing.

