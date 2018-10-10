Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

German historians accuse far right chief of echoing Hitler

Alexander Gauland German historians accuse far right chief of echoing Hitler

The co-leader of the far-right AfD rejected allegations of parallels with a 1933 speech by Hitler, but the latest episode is yet another controversy raising questions over his anti-migrant party's views on the Nazi-era.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Far-right AfD party leader Alexander Gauland is facing accusations of paraphrasing Adolf Hitler after taking aim at a 'globalised class' he claimed threatens all that is good in his 'homeland' play

Far-right AfD party leader Alexander Gauland is facing accusations of paraphrasing Adolf Hitler after taking aim at a 'globalised class' he claimed threatens all that is good in his 'homeland'

(dpa/AFP/File)

German historians on Wednesday accused far-right leader Alexander Gauland of paraphrasing Adolf Hitler in a newspaper column taking aim at a "globalised class" that he claimed threatens all that is good in his "homeland".

The co-leader of the far-right AfD rejected allegations of parallels with a 1933 speech by Hitler, but the latest episode is yet another controversy raising questions over his anti-migrant party's views on the Nazi-era.

In a guest commentary for Saturday's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), Gauland wrote that the "globalised class" occupies positions in mainstream organisations from international corporations to the media to universities, and are also in key political parties.echoing

"Their members live almost exclusively in big cities, speak fluent English, and when they move from Berlin to London or Singapore for jobs, they find similar apartments, houses, restaurants, shops and private schools everywhere.

"This group socialises among itself but is culturally 'diverse'," he wrote, adding that they have no attachments to their homeland.

He argued that the AfD stands against this group which if left unchecked, would threaten "what makes our country and our continent worth living in".

Historian Wolfgang Benz, a prominent researcher on the Nazi era, noted however that Gauland's commentary was strikingly similar to a speech made by Hitler in 1933.

"It's a paraphrase that looks like the AfD chief had the Fuehrer's speech from 1933 on his desk when he was writing his column for the FAZ," wrote Benz in Tagesspiegel daily.

Gauland had simply modernised the criticism, added Benz.

Addressing workers at the Siemens Dynamo Works in Berlin in November 1933, Hitler railed against a "small, rootless, international clique".

They are "the people who are at home both nowhere and everywhere, who do not have anywhere a soil on which they have grown up, but who live in Berlin today, in Brussels tomorrow, Paris the day after that, and then again in Prague or Vienna or London, and who feel at home everywhere," he said, as a man in the audience shouts "the Jews!".

In the speech -- also the first by Hitler broadcast live on all German radio stations, the Nazi leader accused this "clique" of its ability to "conduct their business everywhere but the people cannot follow them".

Historian Michael Wolffsohn said it was no accident Gauland had written his column in this manner.

"It is bad that Gauland is signalling to his educated followers that he knows the speech and style of Hitler's speech and that he is transferring Hitler's accusations against the Jews to the opponents of the AfD today," said Wolffsohn.

Leading members of the AfD have come under fire repeatedly for comments that appear to play down the Holocaust.

Gauland in June described the Nazi period as a mere "speck of bird poo in over 1,000 years of successful German history".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermathbullet
2 Syrian Conflict Heavy arms go, but Syria rebels alert on dusty frontlinebullet
3 Chimamanda Adichie 'Women are still invisible,' warns feminist iconbullet

Related Articles

Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM lashes Iran, claims secret atomic warehouse
Merkel, Netanyahu 2 leaders seek to brush past differences for Israel talks
Volkswagen Automaker company to end iconic 'Beetle' cars in 2019
In Europe The last days of the Great War
Francisco Franco Spanish MPs approve exhumation of dictator
Lithuania Country urges Walmart to drop Soviet-themed shirts
Saxony Germany's Chemnitz on edge after anti-migrant violence
Rodrigo Duterte Philippine President to visit Israel next month
Erdogan Turkish President calls Israel 'fascist' in new Netanyahu row
1968 Invasion Soviet army nearly 'battled' US filmmakers in Prague Spring

World

Lawyers for Maldives strongman Abdulla Yameen allege his defeat in September's polls was rigged by the independent election commission
Abdulla Yameen Maldives strongman challenges election defeat
A total of 25 to 30 professional and non-professional journalists are currently believed to be detained in Saudi Arabia
In Saudi Arabia 15 reporters arrested in past year: press freedom group
Ashers Baking Company refused to make a cake depicting a pro-gay marriage slogan ordered by gay rights activist in Belfast
In Britain Christian UK bakery wins landmark 'gay cake' case
Canada is on the verge of legalising recreational marijuana
Tedros Adhanom 'Just say no' to drug legalisation: WHO chief
X
Advertisement