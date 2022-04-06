RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

German Chancellor says Russian troops guilty of massacre in Bucha

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressed the killings in Bucha in remarks to parliament on Wednesday, saying that Russian soldiers committed a massacre of Ukrainian civilians there before their withdrawal.

A Ukrainian soldier stands near a wrecked Russian armored vehicle after a battle between Ukrainian and Russian troops outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 29, 2022.
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a wrecked Russian armored vehicle after a battle between Ukrainian and Russian troops outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 29, 2022.

“The murder of civilians is a war crime,” Scholz said.

Scholz defended the weapons deliveries to Ukraine by his government, pointing out in parliament that the previous conservative-led government had followed a policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones at all.

“Some in the conservative opposition have called for the government to approve the delivery of heavier weaponry to Ukraine, including tanks.’’

Scholz responded in parliament that many weapons had been delivered already.

He said further deliveries would follow if the arms are “available and made sense.”

German Chancellor says Russian troops guilty of massacre in Bucha

