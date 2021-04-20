Jury finds ex-police officer Chauvin guilty of killing George Floyd

Last May, Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes, suffocating him to death during a routine arrest alongside three other officers.

A video clip of the encounter going viral following the death of Floyd, an African American, sparked massive protests against racism in the United States.

The protests also found favour abroad as thousands worldwide took to the streets in solidarity.

A jury on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, according to an announcement by Judge Peter Cahill.

Chauvin, who had been out on bail, was immediately handcuffed inside the courtroom and taken into custody.