Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Frenchman jailed for feeding his two kids on Coca-Cola

Frenchman jailed for feeding his two kids on Coca-Cola

The father, who was described as violent towards his wife and children, was jailed for three months Wednesday in Limoges, central France.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Two boys, aged three and four, have been taken into care in France after their father fed them almost exclusively on Coca-Cola play Father of two jailed in France for feeding them on Coca-Cola (AFP/File)

The father of two boys, aged three and four, has been jailed in France for feeding them nearly exclusively on Coca-Cola, the children's lawyer said.

The father, who can "neither read, nor write, nor count, doesn't realise the seriousness of the situation and spent all his welfare money on alcohol," Carole Papon, a representative of the association French Victims 87, said Wednesday.

Within a few days of welfare payments being made "the family had nothing to eat. They only had Coca-Cola to drink," she said.

The father, who was described as violent towards his wife and children, was jailed for three months Wednesday in Limoges, central France.

The eldest boy had to have seven sugar-rotten teeth removed, and the second does not speak. Both have been taken into care where they have been introduced to meat and vegetables.

"There was nothing in their flat," Bruno Robinet, the deputy public prosecutor, told AFP.

"There was no fridge, the children slept on a mattress without covers and there were no toys... Their father fed them on cakes and coke," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 'Dinosaur country': fossil hunters' South African paradisebullet
2 DR Congo opposition Kinshasa rally authorised for Friday - candidatebullet
3 Foreign parents fight in vain for custody in Japanbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion On the day Abacha died, Molue ride was free
Strategy Millennials reveal their top 100 favorite brands
In Turkmenistan Currency crisis seen causing cola shortage
Socialist Party French choke up over proposal to ban smoking in films
Cyril Ramaphosa Trade unionist, tycoon and S.Africa's next president?
In Britain UK rolls out sugar tax in battle against obesity
Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jury
In South-Africa Ramaphosa: Trade unionist, tycoon and now president-in-waiting
Canada legalizes marijuana for recreational use
Canada legalizes marijuana for recreational use

World

Meghan won over the locals in Tonga with her red dress, the same colour as the Tongan flag
Harry and Meghan's island-hopping royal tour hits Tonga
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman addresses the Future Investment Initiative (FII)
Saudi crown prince deplores 'repulsive' Khashoggi murder in first comments
Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda is set to arrive back in Japan on Thursday evening after three years in captivity
Freed Japanese journalist says Syria kidnap ordeal was 'hell'
A North Korean solider stares at the South Korean side of the Panmunjom truce village
Koreas remove guns from Cold War truce village
X
Advertisement