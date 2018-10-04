Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

French linguists want to bid adieu to 'fake news'

In France French linguists want to bid adieu to 'fake news'

Defenders of the French language on Thursday pleaded with people to stop using the English term "fake news", recommending they refer to "information fallacieuse" instead.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Commission for the Enrichment of the French Language, which works alongside the Academie Francaise (building pictured February 2016), is encouraging French speakers to find French replacements for the English term "fake news" play

The Commission for the Enrichment of the French Language, which works alongside the Academie Francaise (building pictured February 2016), is encouraging French speakers to find French replacements for the English term "fake news"

(AFP/File)

Defenders of the French language on Thursday pleaded with people to stop using the English term "fake news", recommending they refer to "information fallacieuse" instead.

The Commission for the Enrichment of the French Language (CELF) also proffered a newly coined expression, "infox", for those who find "information fallacieuse" a bit of a mouthful.

"The anglo-saxon expression 'fake news', which refers to a range of behaviour contributing to the misinformation of the public, has rapidly prospered in French," the commission lamented.

"This is an occasion to draw on the resources of the language to find French equivalents."

The encroachment of English expressions is a regular topic of debate in France, where young people in particular often sprinkle their conversations with English turns of phrase.

The new French terms for fake news should be used to refer to "information that is false or deliberately biased", the CELF said in a recommendation published in the government gazette.

This would include falsehoods intended to "advance a political party to the detriment of another, to damage the information of a person or company, or to contradict an established scientific truth".

The suggested new short-hand, "infox", is a portmanteau of "information" and "intoxication".

The committee also backed other equivalent terms such as "nouvelle fausse", "fausse nouvelle" and "information fausse" -- anything but "fake news".

Set up in 1996, the CELF is a committee of academics and cultural figures who volunteer to suggest ways to improve the French language.

It has so far made more than 7,900 suggestions, including French replacements for the English expressions "binge drinking" (beuverie express), hashtag (mot-diese) and big data ("megadonnees").

The committee works alongside the better-known Academie Francaise, a four-century-old institution whose job is to defend the purity of the French language.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Malta Aquarius migrants land after standoffbullet
2 In Russia NASA skeptical on sabotage theory after mystery ISS leakbullet
3 Ebola Attack on ICRC Ebola ambulance in Congo wounds 3 volunteersbullet

Related Articles

Football Deschamps unfazed by mounting Pogba-Mourinho feud
In France Fired Goodyear workers make last stand in court
Finance Kenya’s retail sector is one of the most attractive locations for long-term investors in sub-Saharan Africa
In France Farmers furious as helicopters bear into Pyrenees
Football Ndombele gets first France call-up as Sakho returns to Bleus
Football Embattled Ronaldo to miss Portugal internationals: coach
Football Court set to rule on whether Benzema must stand trial
Politics Saudi agents are reportedly secretly installing spyware onto people's phones to track critics abroad
Politics Tens of billions of pounds could be added to the UK's £39 billion Brexit divorce bill

World

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said the Kremlin was treating the 1987 Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty with "cavalier disregard" over a new Russian ground-launched missile system
James Mattis Russia's missile treaty defiance 'untenable'
Prince Harry and Meghan will begin a 16-day tour taking in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand on October 16
In Britain Prince Harry, Meghan to pet koalas on Pacific tour
Farmers in France are angry at the introduction of brown bears, similar to this one pictured in a French wildlife park in 2018
In France Farmers furious as helicopters bear into Pyrenees
South Africa has the world's HIV treatment programme
In South Africa In a first, HIV-positive mother donates liver to save her child's life
X
Advertisement