Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dead

Kofi A. Annan was the 7th Secretary-General of the United Nations and is the founder and chair of the Kofi Annan Foundation.

Former General Secretary of the United Nations (UN), Kofi Annan has died aged 80.

He is said to have died in Switzerland around 5am on Saturday.

In 2001, he and the United Nations were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace. Kofi Annan was praised for being “pre-eminent in bringing new life to the organization.” (Norwegian Nobel Committee, October 2001).

He was born in Kumasi, Ashanti Region on April 8, 1938.

He once described himself as being "atribal in a tribal world."

