Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga to attend Kofi Annan's funeral

  • Published:

Leader of the Orange Democratic Movement and former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga will be in Accra on Thursday to attend the funeral ceremony of Kofi Annan.

He will jet to Accra from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), his spokesperson said.

"Mr Odinga left the country this afternoon for a brief stop-over in the United Arab Emirates before proceeding to Ghana for Dr Annan’s burial on Thursday," Dennis Onyango said.

Kofi Annan was very instrumental in the peace process that made Odinga Prime Minister in Kenya in 2007.

Following the outbreak of violence during the 2007 Presidential elections in Kenya, the African Union established a Panel of Eminent African Personalities to assist in finding a peaceful solution to the crisis.

The panel, headed by Annan, managed to convince the two principal parties to the conflict, President Mwai Kibaki's Party of National Unity (PNU) and Raila Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), to participate in the Kenya National Dialogue and Reconciliation Process (KNDR).

Kofi Annan, who died on Saturday aged 80, is widely credited for raising the United Nation's profile in global politics

Annan will be accorded a state burial and his body interred at the new Military Cemetery in Accra on September 13, 2018 after burial service at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Wednesday, September 12.

Dignitaries, including chiefs, Members of Parliament (MPs), ministers of state, and members of the diplomatic corps would file past the body on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

Kofi Annan passed away on August 18 in the Swiss capital Berne after a short illness.

