De Souza’s death was officially announced in a statement signed by Oghogho Obayuwana, of the Communication Directorate of the Commission in Abuja.

“It is with deep regret that the President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Jean Claude Kassi Brou, announces the sudden passing of Marcel De Souza, former President of the Commission.

“The sad event occurred in Paris, France on July 17, 2019.”

It said that De Souza was nominated by Benin at the 48th ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS held in Abuja on Dec. 17, 2015 and headed the sub-regional organisation from April 8, 2016 to Feb. 28, 2018.

He was born on Oct. 30, 1953 in Pobe, Benin and held a Masters’ degree in Economic Science from the University of Dakar, Senegal.

He also held a French post-graduate degree (DESS) in Administration and Banking from the Centre for Training and Banking Studies (COFEB).

He served as an Internal Auditor at the main branch of BCEAO in Cotonou, National Director of BCEAO in Benin and then Director of Administration of the same financial institution in Dakar.

Late De Souza was once a Member of the National Assembly, Head of Economic and Financial Affairs at the Presidency and the Special Adviser to the President of the Republic of Benin on money and banking matters.

He was also the Minister for Development, Economic Analysis and Prospects from May 2011 to June 2015.

According to the statement, ECOWAS Commission conveys its condolences to the family of the late illustrious leader and to the Government of Benin.