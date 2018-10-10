Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Fix trade, don't destroy it, IMF chief Lagarde warns

Christine Lagarde Fix trade, don't destroy it, IMF chief warns

"We need to work together to de-escalate and resolve the current trade disputes," Lagarde said at am IMF and World Bank gathering in Bali.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Christine Lagarde said teamwork was necessary to resolve current trade disputes play

Christine Lagarde said teamwork was necessary to resolve current trade disputes

(AFP)

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde called on world leaders Monday to fix global trade systems instead of trying to tear them down in a rebuke to nationalist politicians pushing tariffs and protectionism.

"We need to work together to de-escalate and resolve the current trade disputes," Lagarde said at am IMF and World Bank gathering in Bali.

"We need to join hands to fix the current trade system not destroy it," she added.

Finance ministers and central bankers from many of the IMF's 189 member nations are meeting in Bali this week where concerns about protectionism have taken centre stage -- especially the escalating trade war between the United States and China.

Lagarde said she remained optimistic that disputes between nations could be ironed out, citing the Trump administration's recent successful renegotiation of the NAFTA agreement between the US, Canada and Mexico.

"It's tempting to be a bit depressed about this perspective but I'm actually hopeful because there is a clear appetite to improve and expand trade," she said.

Ahead of the Bali gathering, the IMF reviewed its global growth forecast down 0.2 percent to 3.7 percent for 2018 and 2019 -- citing trade tensions, protectionism and rising debt levels as the main causes.

Lagarde's warnings were echoed by OECD General Secretary Angel Gurria, who said trade tensions had already begun to impact commerce since 2017.

"This year the growth doesn?t look so good, what is different, is the trade, the tensions, protectionism, the tit-for-tat, the retaliations," Gurria said.

In the middle of a recovery period he added, "we started doing these things and we slowed down."

The OECD has also revised down its global growth forecasts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermathbullet
2 Syrian Conflict Heavy arms go, but Syria rebels alert on dusty frontlinebullet
3 In Japan Military officer killed during US-Philippine drillbullet

Related Articles

Bruno Le Maire French minister implores US to 'see sense' over trade war
Eurozone Ministers seek end to Greece bailout odyssey
Pierre Moscovici EU finance chief blasts Trump over 'inappropriate' trade sanctions
United States America to impose steel, aluminum tariffs on EU, Canada, Mexico
IMF Int'l body greenlights three-year $50b Argentina aid program
Donald Trump US President ups ante ahead of G20 discussions on global trade tensions
US-China Trade Door to talks seems to open after IMF meeting
Steven Mnuchin US pushes for EU, China concessions amid trade stalemate
Global Economy Trade war risk to dominate BRICS summit in S.Africa
In China 'Silk Road' project runs into debt jam

World

Map of Kenya locating a bus accident that has left more than 40 people dead
In Kenya More than 40 dead in bus accident
Police say they have tightened security across the South Asian nation ahead of the verdict
Tarique Rahman Bangladesh opposition leader facing death sentence
A soldier from the UN's DR Congo mission patrols for members of the ADF militia, which is thought to have killed more than 700 civilians since 2014
In DR Congo Hunting a shadowy armed militia in 'triangle of death'
The emblem has been an ensign for Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Forces since 1954
Rising Sun South Korea begins naval event without Japan after flag row
X
Advertisement