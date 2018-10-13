Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

'First sunrise in years': freed Venezuela activist arrives in Madrid

'First sunrise in years': freed Venezuela activist arrives in Madrid

Fresh from his release after four years behind bars, Venezuelan opposition activist Lorent Saleh said Saturday he had seen the sunrise for the first time since he was detained as he arrived in Madrid.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lorent Saleh's release comes just days after another opposition activist, Caracas city councillor Fernando Alban, died in custody, provoking protests in Venezuela and international condemnation play

Lorent Saleh's release comes just days after another opposition activist, Caracas city councillor Fernando Alban, died in custody, provoking protests in Venezuela and international condemnation

(AFP)

Fresh from his release after four years behind bars, Venezuelan opposition activist Lorent Saleh said Saturday he had seen the sunrise for the first time since he was detained as he arrived in Madrid.

Emotional, the 30-year-old spoke to reporters and Venezuelans at Madrid's airport just a day after being freed from the cells of state intelligence services in Caracas.

"After four years I can see the sunrise, I saw it today," he said.

His release -- which was welcome by Spain on Saturday -- was such a surprise that he was still digesting it, he said.

"In Venezuela there are innocent people behind bars," he added. They "deserve to cross the bridge like I did".

His release came just four days after Fernando Alban, a Caracas city council member accused of taking part in a failed drone attack on President Nicolas Maduro, died in pretrial detention, an incident that sparked international outrage.

Authorities say the 52-year-old committed suicide by jumping out of a 10th-floor window of the state intelligence service headquarters. But his supporters and family say he was tortured to death and then thrown out.

Saleh had in the past denounced what he said was the torture inflicted on detained activists and the deaths in custody.

The United States and Venezuela's opposition say Maduro's authoritarian government has some 200 "political prisoners".

The Venezuelan regime is struggling to manage the fallout from economic collapse in the once wealthy country, whose leaders are under US sanctions.

Maduro, meanwhile, accuses the United States of manipulating the opposition in his country and of seeking to oust him.

Saleh is the president of NGO Operation Freedom, which works to promote human rights, democracy and civil liberties in Venezuela and the rest of Latin America.

He was kicked out of Colombia in September 2014 for illegal "proselytising activities" and the Venezuelan government says he has links with Colombian paramilitary forces.

In 2017, he was one of the recipients of the European parliament's prestigious Sakharov prize for human rights, which went to several Venezuelan opposition activists.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
2 Russia No more taxi service to Space Station after Soyuz fiascobullet
3 Trump US President says Fed 'out of control' but won't fire Powellbullet

Related Articles

Football Belgium boss Martinez backs Henry 'to be great coach' at Monaco
Football Lukaku strikes twice as Belgium battle past Switzerland
Spanish royals visit Majorca after deadly floods
Football Klopp desperate to end Liverpool trophy drought
Pulse Blogger [Sports] As the league becomes Premier
Football Giggs expects Bale to miss Republic clash
Football Alcacer makes his point as Spain crush Wales
Pedro Sanchez Madrid to take legal action over Catalan parliament vote
Josep Borrel Venezuela death reminiscent of Franco times: Spanish minister

World

Indian women collect coconuts after heavy winds brought by Cyclone Titli, as humanitarians warned that the number of climate-related disasters around the world is growing rapidly
Humanitarians see surge in climate-related disasters
Singapore Airlines Flight SQ22 arrived in Newark after a flight of 17 hours and 52 minutes
Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flight
Wojciech Janowski denies ordering the murder of a billionaire heiress over an inheritance dispute
Prosecution calls for life sentence in Monaco heiress murder trial
Brazil's presidential candidate for the Workers' Party (PT), Fernando Haddad attends a mass at Our Lady of Aparecida Basilica, Brazil's national patroness, during a campaign rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 12, 2018.
Brazil presidential candidates seek to soften images ahead of run-off
X
Advertisement