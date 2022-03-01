RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

First batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang

The first batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine have arrived in Ghana, the Minister of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed.

File Photo
File Photo

“This morning the first batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Accra,” he said in a tweet.

Recommended articles

Many Ghanaians living in Ukraine have fled the country after an invasion by Russia.

The Ghanaian government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced plans to evacuate all citizens in that country safely back to Accra.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway said the government of Ghana is committed to the evacuation of stranded Ghanaians as it has dispatched officials from Ghanaian missions in Europe to various Ukrainian borders to move Ghanaians to safety following the war between Ukraine and Russia.

She stated that Ghana has already requested the five European countries bordering Ukraine to help facilitate easy passage into their countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey Pulse Ghana

"As at 12:00 hrs GMT today (February 27, 2022), information gathered was that about 460 students have left Ukraine en route to Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. The students will be received by officials of our diplomatic missions, honorary consuls, and officials of the Ghana students' associations," she said at a press conference.

The government had initially asked the stranded citizens in Ukraine to find shelter for the time being as it made efforts to evacuate them.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 presidency: I'm mentally, physically ready to serve - Atiku

2023 presidency: I'm mentally, physically ready to serve - Atiku

Russian Invasion: Nigerian youths storm Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja, volunteer to fight

Russian Invasion: Nigerian youths storm Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja, volunteer to fight

Yahaya Bello celebrates Pastor Adeboye at 80

Yahaya Bello celebrates Pastor Adeboye at 80

Fuel subsidy: Senate President urges Buhari to transmit bill to amend PIA

Fuel subsidy: Senate President urges Buhari to transmit bill to amend PIA

Alleged Money Laundering: Ex-Chief of Air Staff to know fate March 17

Alleged Money Laundering: Ex-Chief of Air Staff to know fate March 17

Russia-Ukraine War: Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians

Russia-Ukraine War: Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians

2022 Appropriation Act Amendment Bill scales 2nd reading in Senate

2022 Appropriation Act Amendment Bill scales 2nd reading in Senate

No fuel, No light — Nigerians express frustration over lingering petrol scarcity

No fuel, No light — Nigerians express frustration over lingering petrol scarcity

S. Korea moves Ukraine embassy from Kyiv to safe area

S. Korea moves Ukraine embassy from Kyiv to safe area

Trending

Who gave NATO the right to kill Gadhafi? – Angry Putin asked 10 years ago (video)

Muammar Gadhafi and Vladimir Putin

What is going on between Russia and Ukraine?

Putin attacks parts of Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia has suffered 2,800 casualties since beginning of invasion

Ukrainian servicemen ride on tanks towards the front line with Russian forces in the Lugansk region of Ukraine on February 25, 2022

Did Pornhub sanction Russia for invading Ukraine?

Pornhub, a popular pornography site, is one of the most visited websites