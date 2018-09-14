Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Fireman arrested over Maduro donkey jibe: rights organization

Maduro Fireman arrested over donkey jibe: rights organization

A Venezuelan fireman has been arrested after publishing a video in which he greets a donkey as President Nicolas Maduro, a human rights organization said on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Venezuelan President Nicolas claims his opponents call him "Maburro" -- a contraction of his name and the Spanish word for donkey, burro. play

Venezuelan President Nicolas claims his opponents call him "Maburro" -- a contraction of his name and the Spanish word for donkey, burro.

(AFP/File)

A Venezuelan fireman has been arrested after publishing a video in which he greets a donkey as President Nicolas Maduro, a human rights organization said on Friday.

Ricardo Prieto was arrested by military counterintelligence officers after the video appeared on social media, Foro Penal director Alfredo Romero wrote on Twitter.

The video shows a woman dressed as a firefighter leading a donkey through a station in the western state of Merida.

A man filming this, believed to be Prieto, addresses the donkey as "President Maduro" and jokes about the head of state carrying out an inspection of the premises.

As the donkey stops in a yard to eat grass, the man quips that "it's the only good thing we have here."

Venezuelans are suffering from shortages of food and medicines as well as failing public services such as electricity, water and transport as the country struggles with recession and hyperinflation.

Maduro and his government have been widely criticized for mismanagement and blamed for the economic crisis that has spiraled out of control, with inflation predicted by the International Monetary Fund to reach one million percent this year.

The man in the video continues with his digs at Maduro, commenting on the donkey's lack of activity, he says: "It seems we're asking a lot of him."

Maduro, who jokes that opponents call him "Maburro" -- a contraction of his name and burro, the Spanish word for donkey -- has been accused of clamping down unceremoniously on dissent.

Foro Penal claims the country has 234 political prisoners.

But even satire or mockery is now apparently a punishable offence, in more ways than one.

Limbania Ramirez, a public employee, said she and her family were forcibly ejected from their government-assigned home for sharing memes mocking Venezuela's military in a WhatsApp group chat.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 R.I.P Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet
3 Photos Here are photos of Kofi Annan's body arrival in Ghanabullet

Related Articles

Maduro Venezuela President seeks deals with 'big sister' China
Football Maradona seeks rebirth in Mexican club
Football Maradona seeks rebirth in Mexican club
Michelle Bachelet UN rights chief agrees to meet Venezuela foreign minister
Politics Trump admin officials reportedly met secretly with Venezuelan military leaders who were plotting a coup
In Brazil Prison and hospital: primary battle grounds in election race
Venezuela Country urged to accept migration crisis humanitarian aid
World Amazon, following Apple, reaches $1 trillion in value
Venezuela EU announces 35mn euro aid package for crisis

World

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Berlin was boosting military cyber capabilities to respond to Russian hybrid warfare that is targetting its troops deployed on NATO's eastern flank.
Angela Merkel German troops face Russian 'hybrid war' in Lithuania
The scheme reportedly involves setting up a firm resembling a clearing house that would cut Iran out of the financial loop while still allowing trade
European Union EU nations mull clearing house to avoid Iran sanctions: reports
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor on September 13, 2018
Islamic States IS kills 20 US-backed fighters in Syria: monitor
In this file photo taken on April 25, 2014 crew members of a whaling ship check a whaling gun or harpoon before departure at Ayukawa port in Ishinomaki City
In Brazil Japan's commercial whaling bid blocked at IWC