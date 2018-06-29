Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Fire engulfs celebrated TV drama set in Istanbul: official

In Istanbul Fire engulfs celebrated TV drama set: official

A celebrated outdoor film set in Istanbul, used in a number of top-rating Turkish soap dramas, caught fire on Friday but there were no casualties, local officials said.

  • Published:
Flames are rising from a celebrated outdoor film set situated on the Asian side of Istanbul, on June 29, 2018 play

Flames are rising from a celebrated outdoor film set situated on the Asian side of Istanbul, on June 29, 2018

(DHA/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A celebrated outdoor film set in Istanbul, used in a number of top-rating Turkish soap dramas, caught fire on Friday but there were no casualties, local officials said.

The Kundura film set, in the district of Beykoz on the Asian side of the city, has become internationally-famous as the setting for series such as the smash hit "Dirilis Ertugrul" about the origins of the Ottoman Empire.

Beykoz mayor Yucel Celikbilek said he was saddened by the blaze but said that there were no fatalities in the fire, which started when "wooden material" caught fire.

"The necessary interventions were made and right now it's under control," he was quoted by the Turkish media as saying, adding that the precise cause would become apparent when fire workers had finished their work.

The blaze sent a huge cloud of black and grey smoke billowing into the sky visible from all over the city. Reports said that there was no film shoot in progress at the time.

Istanbul fire service chief Ali Karahan confirmed that no one had been hurt.

The Hurriyet daily quoted the company that runs the site, Yildirim Group, as saying that the fire broke out in the area where the "Dirilis Ertugrul" series is made.

It said that tents used in the series, which is set in the 13th century, had caught fire.

Formerly a shoe factory, Kundura was turned from 2005 into Turkey's most important movie set, offering an entire fake city of possible shooting venues including streets, administrative buildings, and a forest.

The extent of any damage to the set, on the banks of the Bosphorus, was not immediately clear.

Turkish soap series, most of which are shot in Istanbul, have become a major success abroad as well as at home, enthralling viewers in the Balkans, Arab world and also Latin America.

Along with Dirilis Ertugrul, a host of other series have been shot at Kundura, including Kurtlar Vadisi (Wolves Valley) a long running franchise about a Turkish secret agent that is known for playing on anti-Western sentiments.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pope Francis Pontiff appoints 14 new cardinalsbullet
2 In Nigeria Villagers bury their dead after attacks, then fleebullet
3 Michael Jackson King of pop returns posthumously on Drake albumbullet

Related Articles

Football Ambitious Fenerbahce swoop for Wilshere: report
Devlet Bahceli The nationalist with a role in Erdogan's new Turkey
Erdogan Five foreign policy challenges president faces after re-election
In Turkey Erdogan fetes poll triumph, opposition troubled
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish President declares victory in presidential poll
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's pugnacious 'chief' with eye on history
Muharrem Ince Fiery Turkish MP wants to be 'everyone's president'
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's six presidential candidates
Turkey From Ataturk to Erdogan: 5 things to know about modern country

World

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been holed up inside the Ecuadoran embassy in London since 2012
Ecuador Not up to US to decide on Assange asylum
A display shows a facial recognition system for law enforcement during the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference, which showcases artificial intelligence, deep learning, virtual reality and autonomous machines
Annapolis Shooting Facial recognition was key in identifying US suspect
The body of a baby who died in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya is carried ashore in Al-Hmidiya, east of the capital Tripoli on June 29, 2018
In Libya 3 babies dead, 100 missing in latest shipwreck
The Capital newspaper came out on Friday despite a shooting which took the lives of five of its staff a day earlier
Annapolis Shooting Suspect wanted to 'kill as many as possible'