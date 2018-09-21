Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Finnish FM survives confidence vote after abortion row

Timo Soini Finnish FM survives confidence vote after abortion row

Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini clung on to his job Friday after winning a no-confidence vote in parliament over his attendance at an anti-abortion vigil during an official visit to Canada.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
After surviving a no confidence vote, Finland's Foreign Minister Timo Soini admitted he had mixed up his official role with his personal feelings play

After surviving a no confidence vote, Finland's Foreign Minister Timo Soini admitted he had mixed up his official role with his personal feelings

(Lehtikuva/AFP/File)

Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini clung on to his job Friday after winning a no-confidence vote in parliament over his attendance at an anti-abortion vigil during an official visit to Canada.

Members of parliament voted 100 to 60 against a motion to oust Soini.

It was put forward by four opposition parties who claimed that his participation at the anti-abortion rally in May gave the impression the foreign minister was acting in an official capacity.

On Tuesday, Finland's Chancellor of Justice ruled that Soini's attendance at the March for Life candlelit vigil in Ottawa was "problematic".

Soini was in the Canadian city to discuss Arctic affairs with his counterpart.

After the vote, he admitted mixing up his official and personal roles.

"I am a Catholic and believe in the Church's teachings. But I am a politician and Finland's foreign minister and that is the work I do," the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper quoted him as saying.

Soini's coalition partners, the Centre Party and the conservative National Coalition, had pledged their support for the foreign minister.

"This is not an issue of such scale that we want to bring down the whole government," Centre Party parliamentary group leader Antti Kaikkonen said on Thursday.

However, four female lawmakers from the governing National Coalition Party abstained from the vote.

Lenita Toivakka, a former junior minister under Soini in the foreign ministry, wrote in a blog: "I have no guarantees about how he intends to behave as foreign minister in future."

Soini has come under repeated fire this year over anti-abortion comments following decisions on abortion law by Ireland and Argentina.

The populist Finns Party, from whom Soini and 19 other MPs split last year, abstained from voting.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM hits out at Iran after Syria friendly fire...bullet
2 Jet Airways Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flightbullet
3 In Guatemala UN puts ex-VP in charge of Venezuela migrant crisisbullet

Related Articles

Tech Scientists think a giant artificial wall propped up under Antarctica’s ice sheets could stop catastrophic sea level rise
Finance 6 things other governments provide that Americans still have to pay for
Strategy Taco Bell has some incredible tacos you can't find in America — here's what they're like (YUM)
Religious Persecution Russian authorities arrest Jehovah's Witnesses for holding church activities
Tech A Swiss village is crowdsourcing for a basic income experiment to give residents up to $2,570 a month
Football Harrison preserves leaders Leeds' unbeaten run
Tech A modular 'hospital room in a box' could dramatically slash the cost of building hospitals
Funeral Rites Final funeral rites of Kofi Annan [Watch live]
Football Six talking points from the Nations League

World

Ramaphosa has the complex task of reviving South Africa's economy after Zuma's corruption-hit era
South Africa Government unveils raft of reforms to revive moribund economy
Palestinians protest as Israeli forces fire tear gas near the Israeli fence east of Gaza City on September 21, 2018
In Gaza Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in new clashes: ministry
Tommy Robinson, who founded the far-right English Defence League, has been out on bail since August after winning an appeal against a 13-month jail sentence for contempt of court
In Britain UKIP chief defends backing far-right leader
The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have expelled jihadists from swathes of Syria
Baghdadi IS leader, world's 'most wanted', sought in Syria offensive
X
Advertisement