Finland's Prime Minister apologises for dancing at night club as COVID-19 spreads

The 36-year-old Prime Minister went on a night out in Helsinki on Saturday, December 4, just hours after her foreign minister tested positive for the virus.

BBC reports that Marin was initially told she did not need to isolate because she had been fully vaccinated.

However, she later missed a text that advised her to isolate.

In her defence, the Prime Minister said the text message that advised her to avoid social contact was sent to her work phone, which she had left at home.

When she saw the text on Sunday, she urgently sought a COVID test which returned negative.

Marin had initially argued that she had followed the advice of her Secretary of State, who informed her about the COVID exposure.

However, in a Facebook post on Monday, the Prime Minister admitted that she had erred.

"I am very sorry for not understanding that I needed to do that," she wrote.

Marin had been fiercely criticized after witnesses said they saw her dancing at the Butchers Club, where she stayed until 4am.

Finland has recorded about 196,000 COVID-19 infections and 1,384 deaths as of December 8, 2021.