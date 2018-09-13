Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Final funeral rites of Kofi Annan [Watch live]

Funeral Rites Final funeral rites of Kofi Annan [Watch live]

The funeral service begins at 8.30am at the Accra International Conference Centre.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The late former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, will be buried today, Thursday, 13 September 2018, after laying in state at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

The funeral service begins at 8.30am at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Annan led the UN from 1997 to 2006 as the first black African to occupy the secretary general position. He died on August 18 aged 80 at his home in Switzerland after a short illness.

The current head of the world body, Antonio Gutteres, is expected to attend the funeral, which will be followed by a private burial at the capital’s military ceremony.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected in Ghana Thursday, September 13, to attend the final funeral service of Kofi Annan.

READ MORE: Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was covered

He will be in the company of a host of other African heads of state including Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast, George Weah of Liberia, Hage Geingob of Namibia, Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger among others.

Also, a former head of state of Germany will be leading the German delegation to the event with Switzerland and Finland sending former heads of state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Top 3

1 R.I.P Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet
3 Photos Here are photos of Kofi Annan's body arrival in Ghanabullet

Related Articles

R.I.P Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his body
Photos Here are photos of Kofi Annan's body arrival in Ghana
Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was covered

World

Witnesses and Libyan rescue services said rockets and shells had hit multiple areas around and within the capital, causing civilian casualties
Tripoli Flights suspended from Libyan capital's only working airport
British motorists living in the European Union may have to take a new driving test in the event of a no-deal Brexit, government papers warned
Brexit UK motorists may need to take EU test in no-deal
Pope Francis meets with leaders from the US church at the Vatican on Thursday to discuss claims of sexual abuse by clergy
Pope Francis Pontiff meets with US church leaders over clergy sex abuse
View of a Puerto Rican flag placed on a pair of shoes among hundreds displayed in memory of those killed by Hurricane Maria in front of the Puerto Rican Capitol, in San Juan on June 1, 2018
Trump President rejects Puerto Rico storm toll of 3,000 as Democrat plot