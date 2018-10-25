Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

'Fiercest' shellfire yet around Syria truce zone: monitor

'Fiercest' shellfire yet around Syria truce zone: monitor

Shelling has continued intermittently, however, and escalated dramatically late Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Syrian civilians leave rebel-held territory under the watchful eye of government and Russian troops at the Abu Duhur checkpoint on the eastern edge of Idlib province on October 23, 2018 play 'Fiercest' shellfire yet around Syria truce zone: monitor (AFP)

Rebels and jihadists traded fire with government forces in northern Syria overnight, their "fiercest" exchanges since a buffer zone deal was announced for the area last month, a monitor said Thursday.

A 15- to 20-kilometre (nine to 12-mile) wide "de-militarised zone" was announced by rebel backer Turkey and government ally Moscow on September 17 to separate government troops from rebel fighters in their last major bastion in Idlib province and adjacent areas.

Shelling has continued intermittently, however, and escalated dramatically late Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"It was the fiercest bombing yet since September 17," said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based monitoring group.

"Syrian government rocket and artillery fire killed one girl in Kafr Hamra," an Aleppo province town inside the declared buffer zone.

Rebel shelling from inside the zone killed three civilians in government-held territory earlier this week.

Late on Wednesday, rocket fire by both jihadists and Turkish-backed rebels hit second city Aleppo, wounding 10 people, Abdel Rahman said.

State news agency SANA gave the same casualty toll and said the army responded against the sources of the fire north and northwest of the city.

The National Liberation Front, the Turkish-backed rebel alliance which is the main armed group in that area, said it was responding to government violations of the truce deal with "light and medium weapons."

Under the deal agreed by Russia and Turkey, the rebels were supposed to have removed all heavy weapons from the buffer zone by October 10.

"Radical" fighters -- taken to mean Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist alliance which is the dominant faction in Idlib, and other hardliners -- were supposed to leave the zone by October 15.

But 10 days on there is still no sign of any pullout or of the planned monitoring patrols by the deal's co-sponsors, the Observatory said.

Syrian pro-government newspaper Al-Watan said the jihadists' failure to withdraw "provides the justification for the Syrian army and Russian air force to start a military operation to oust (HTS) from the area."

But both Russia and Turkey have said the truce deal remains on course despite the missed deadline, and their leaders are to be joined by their French and German counterparts for a four-way summit on Syria in Istanbul on Saturday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 'Dinosaur country': fossil hunters' South African paradisebullet
2 DR Congo opposition Kinshasa rally authorised for Friday - candidatebullet
3 Foreign parents fight in vain for custody in Japanbullet

Related Articles

Japan confirms journalist held in Syria released
US security chief says 'productive' talks in Moscow despite treaty pull out
Bolton hails 'very comprehensive and productive' talks in Russia
Japanese journalist held in Syria believed to be freed
UN Syria envoy due Wednesday in Damascus
Jihadists in Syrian Kurdish jails: what we know
Freed Japanese journalist says Syria kidnap ordeal was 'hell'
Displaced to the desert, Syrians struggle to eke out living
France seeks to bring home jihadists' kids from Syria
Afghanistan probes claims at least 14 civilians killed in raid on Islamic State

World

Career diplomat Sahle-Work Zewde has been Ethiopia's ambassador to France, Djibouti, Senegal and the regional bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD)
Ethiopia appoints Africa's only female president
A picture taken from the Israeli side of the border fence in Naharayim also known as Baqura, shows a Jordanian national flag flying at a military outpost on October 22, 2018
Domestic pressures behind Jordan move to reclaim land from Israel
In recent years, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's formula -- of government by compromise, with any offensive corners sanded off -- has lost its charm
Hesse state poll threatens second blow to weakened Merkel
French former president Nicolas Sarkozy is accused of spending nearly 43 million euros ($51 million) on his lavish 2012 re-election bid via fake invoices
French court says Sarkozy should be tried over campaign funding
X
Advertisement