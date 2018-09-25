Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Father of boy saved in Paris 'Spiderman' drama in court

Mamoudou Gassama Father of boy saved in Paris 'Spiderman' drama in court

Mamoudou Gassama, the migrant nicknamed "Spiderman" after footage of his daring rescue went viral in May, has since been rewarded with French citizenship and a job in the fire service.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The father of a little boy who was rescued from a Paris balcony in May faces a potential criminal conviction for leaving the child unattended in their 6th-floor apartment. play

The father of a little boy who was rescued from a Paris balcony in May faces a potential criminal conviction for leaving the child unattended in their 6th-floor apartment.

(AFP/File)

When a Malian illegal immigrant rescued a child dangling from a Paris balcony, he was hailed worldwide as a hero -- but the little boy's father will appear in court Tuesday charged with negligence.

Mamoudou Gassama, the migrant nicknamed "Spiderman" after footage of his daring rescue went viral in May, has since been rewarded with French citizenship and a job in the fire service.

But the four-year-old's father, who has not been named, faces a potential criminal conviction for leaving the child unattended in their 6th-floor apartment, popping out to buy groceries.

Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said at the time of the incident that the father also delayed his return because he wanted to play the popular Pokemon Go game on his phone.

The man's lawyer Romain Ruiz said prosecutors had taken "particularly reductive" elements of the story out of context, but added that the 37-year-old father admitted he had "done something really stupid".

"He is leaving his fate up to the court," Ruiz said.

He added that the father had left home "for between 30 minutes and an hour" and had taken "precautions" to keep the child safe in his absence.

Mamoudou Gassama, the migrant nicknamed "Spiderman" after he rescued a child dangling from a Paris balcony, has since been rewarded with French citizenship and a job in the fire service. play

Mamoudou Gassama, the migrant nicknamed "Spiderman" after he rescued a child dangling from a Paris balcony, has since been rewarded with French citizenship and a job in the fire service.

(AFP/File)

The little boy clambered onto the balcony and appears to have fallen, before miraculously managing to grab the rail of a balcony lower down.

Footage of the incident, filmed by a bystander below, shows him hanging over the edge, a neighbour on the adjoining balcony desperately trying to hold onto him.

Gassama, 22, then scales the building Spiderman-style and pulls him to safety.

In theory, parental negligence carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison under France's penal code, and a fine of up to 30,000 euros ($35,300).

But such a sentence is thought unlikely in the case of this father, who has been allowed to keep custody of his son.

The boy's mother was away at the time of the May 26 incident on a trip to France's Reunion island in the Indian Ocean.

Both parents were said at the time to be extremely shaken by the incident but hugely grateful to Gassama.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Nigeria Pirates kidnap 7 Filipinos, 5 other foreigners from Swiss shipbullet
2 In Zimbabwe Fear and anger as cholera strikes againbullet
3 Niger Delta Pirates kidnap 12 crew members from Swiss ship around Bonnybullet

Related Articles

Mamoudou Gassama 'Hero' Malian who saved child to get French citizenship
United Nations Gridlock and K-pop: Things to know about the UN General Assembly
Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks migrant pride and envy
In France Government unveils major tax cuts as growth flags
In France Foreign activists on trial for helping migrants enter country
In France Police clear Paris camp as migrant debate flares
X-Men Material Man climbs risky balcony to rescue baby from falling off tall building [Video]
Syrian Civil War Does the UN's Syria peace process still have a purpose?
Crime of Solidarity Trio on trial for helping migrants enter France
Mamoudou Gassama Malian who rescued baby gets French citizenship from President Macron

World

Already squeezed by a more than decade-long Israeli blockade, Gaza's economy has been further weakened by swingeing US aid cuts and financial measures taken by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas to try to weaken the enclave's Islamist rulers Hamas
Gaza Strip World Bank warns region's economy in 'free fall'
Doctor Evan Atar Adaha, seen here in 2011, runs an overcrowded hospital in Bunj, a town in South Sudan
Evan Atar Adaha S. Sudan doctor wins UN refugee prize
French fisheries patrol vessel the FPV Osiris eventually rescued the sailors
Abhilash Tomy, Gregor McGuckin Indian, Irish yachtsmen 'stable' after remote ocean rescue
A worker at a factory in China sews a banner for US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign that reads "Trump 2020: Keep America Great"
China Country says can't hold US trade talks with 'knife to the throat'
X
Advertisement