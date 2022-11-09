RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Facebook parent coy Meta to cut 11,000 jobs

Facebook parent company Meta announced on Wednesday that it is cutting 11,000 jobs.

Facebook Logo
Facebook Logo

The job cuts amount to about 13 per cent of its workforce, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg said.

Recommended articles

It is the biggest round of job cuts in the history of the firm, which also owns photo messaging app Instagram.

“We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1,” Zuckerberg said in a statement.

He pointed out that he had overestimated the online boom at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and therefore had increased investments.

“Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected. Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than I’d expected.

“I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that,” the Meta boss added.

Meta seen its core business with advertising in online services such as Facebook and Instagram generate less revenue recently than it used to.

At the same time, the development of virtual worlds promoted by Zuckerberg under the term “Metaverse” is eating up more and more money.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ararume drags Buhari to court, demands N100bn over sack as NNPC chairman

Ararume drags Buhari to court, demands N100bn over sack as NNPC chairman

Atiku’s convoy attacked in Maiduguri

Atiku’s convoy attacked in Maiduguri

Facebook parent coy Meta to cut 11,000 jobs

Facebook parent coy Meta to cut 11,000 jobs

Reps C’ttee finally adopts Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ 2023 budget

Reps C’ttee finally adopts Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ 2023 budget

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Dino Melaye believes some Wike’s allies will work for Atiku

Dino Melaye believes some Wike’s allies will work for Atiku

Osinbajo presides over hybrid FEC meeting

Osinbajo presides over hybrid FEC meeting

Nigeria’s public debt stock increases to N42.84trn in Q2 2022 – NBS

Nigeria’s public debt stock increases to N42.84trn in Q2 2022 – NBS

Find your voice, talk your truth

Find your voice, talk your truth

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Former Twitter CEO launches new social media platform, announces job openings

Sonia Ekweremadu, 25, is accused of conspiracy to arrange the travel of another person with a view to exploitation. (Daily Mail)

Ekweremadu’s daughter appears in UK court over human trafficking allegation

Imran Khan

BREAKING: Former Pakistan PM, Imran Khan has been shot

September 11 attack photo used as illustration. [Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images]

Terrorists planning to stage attack in U.S., UK warns citizens