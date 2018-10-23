Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Facebook closes 'spam' pages, accounts helping Brazil Bolsonaro

Facebook closes 'spam' pages, accounts helping Brazil presidential candidate

Facebook issued a statement saying it had acted against the pages and accounts linked to Raposos Fernandes Associates (RFA) "for violating our misrepresentation and spam policies."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Facebook says it has closed down numerous pages and accounts for posting spam aimed at helping Brazil presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro. play

Facebook says it has closed down numerous pages and accounts for posting spam aimed at helping Brazil presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro.

(AFP/File)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Social media platform Facebook has closed 68 pages and 43 accounts linked to a marketing group believed to be promoting the chances of Brazilian right-wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro.

Facebook issued a statement saying it had acted against the pages and accounts linked to Raposos Fernandes Associates (RFA) "for violating our misrepresentation and spam policies."

"The people behind RFA created Pages using fake accounts or multiple accounts with the same names," and then "used those Pages to post massive amounts of clickbait intended to direct people to websites that are... ad farms," added the statement.

It insisted that the pages and accounts were deleted for posting spam rather than because of "the type of content they were posting."

O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported 10 days ago that the RFA accounts formed a massive network of support for Bolsonaro, who faces leftwing candidate Fernando Haddad in a second round runoff on Sunday.

Those pages generated 12.6 million interactions during the month leading up to the newspaper's article, O Estado said, far more than the interactions recorded by international superstars such as footballer Neymar.

Having taken top spot with 46 percent of the vote in the first round of elections just over two weeks ago, Bolsonaro leads Haddad by 18 points in the latest polls, thanks in no small part to an impressive social media presence.

Unable to campaign since the beginning of September when he was hospitalized following a shocking public attack in which he was stabbed in the abdomen, Bolsonaro has conducted almost his entire presidential bid online, where he has 14 million followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, compared to just 2.8 million for Haddad.

Last week, though, Folha de S. Paulo newspaper claimed millions of pro-Bolsonaro WhatsApp messages had been sent out just before the October 7 first round of elections with the complicity of various businesses.

If proved true, that would be a crime as businesses have been banned from financing electoral campaigns since 2015.

Brazil's top electoral court and the federal police have opened an investigation, while Haddad has called for Bolsonaro to be disqualified.

But the rightwing candidate's loyalists have also accused Haddad's Workers' Party of publishing false information during the often bitter and polarized campaign.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Meghan joins Prince Harry to meet royal fans after restbullet
2 Chile denies a glacier spat has chilled ties to Argentinabullet
3 55 dead after market row in northern Nigeria: presidencybullet

Related Articles

Brazil's Amazon at risk if Bolsonaro wins presidency: ecologists
'Not worthy of rape' deputy says she fears for Brazil under a president Bolsonaro
Brazil police to probe election disinformation on social media
US unconcerned by Bolsonaro rise in Brazil: official
Brazil presidential candidates slug it out on Twitter
Military men on the threshold of taking power again in Brazil
Brazil federal police ask for president to be indicted for corruption
Economists sign declaration against Brazil frontrunner Bolsonaro
Leftist's party urges Brazil authorities to act on WhatsApp election messages
Brazil front-runner's privatization vows 'unclear' but favored over rival's

World

A tough critic of the Saudi Crown Prince, Jamal Khashoggi disaappeared after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2
Khashoggi-style killing must 'never happen again': Saudi FM
Saudi journalists collect their press badges for the Future Investment Initiative -- a key gathering overshadowed by the killing of critic Jamal Khashoggi
Saudi hosts investment forum under Khashoggi shadow
A file picture taken on February 13, 2018 shows a prisoner suspected of collaborating with the Islamic State group in the custody of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) at Rmelan in northeastern Syria
Jihadists in Syrian Kurdish jails: what we know
Sufyan, a 36-year-old German held by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) after he joined the Islamic State (IS) group, gives an interview to AFP on September 23, 2018
German IS 'shoemaker' pleads to come home from Syria
X
Advertisement